Hà Nội marks ‘green zones’ COVID-free areas

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 50 residential areas in Hà Nội's Hoàng Mai District without COVID-19 cases were marked as the "green zones" on Monday, the Tin tức (News) online newspaper reported.
Barriers and a green board were put up at their entrances, indicating no COVID-19 patients have been reported there and outlining measures that non-residents must take before entering.
The measures include making health declarations, following the 5K message, and placing parcels and deliveries at the entrance.
The move came following orders from Hoàng Mai District's Party Committee, which instructed 14 wards under its jurisdiction to put up barriers around COVID-free areas to maintain their safety.
The 50 green zones reported were in Mai Động and Đại Kim wards.
Speaking about the measure, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, head of the Hoàng Mai Party Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education told Tin tức : "We learned from HCM City. The pandemic situation is so complicated there, but some wards and residential areas that have not got any COVID-19 patients have put up barriers to protect themselves from the virus.
"We realised this is a good model to learn from and should be duplicated, so we instructed the 14 wards in our district to do the same." — VNS
