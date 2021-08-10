Hà Nội changes travel permit requirements amid social distancing

A police officer of Hàng Buồm Ward checks travel documents of commuters. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has scrapped the requirement to show work schedules when going out after it caused nuisance among commuters.

Earlier local authorities asked people going out during the social distancing period to present their travel permits, identification cards, work schedules and work related documents at checkpoints.

The travel permits issued by employers must be approved by local people's committees, leading to the fact that many employers had to visit headquarters of local people's committees to ask for stamps of approval.

On the first day applying the regulation on Monday, many people lined up in front of ward people's committees. Staff working at the committees reportedly worked overnight to serve the high numbers.

In the latest dispatch issued on Tuesday morning, the municipal People's Committee required commuters to show only ID card or passport and travel permits.

Commuters no longer have to show work schedules.

The travel permits will be issued by employers. Employers must take responsibility for ensuring COVID prevention and control measures at work.

Businesses and production facilities in the city must make a list of employees travelling from home to work every day and compile a working plan and send them to the ward-level people's committees for approval. Commuters do not have to show those documents at the COVID checkpoints.

The document approval process must be conducted online via email or post office by the ward's people's committees in a quick and convenient manner to avoid overcrowding at the committees' headquarters.

The city People's Committee ordered the ward's people's committees not to ask for extra procedures or documents, causing difficulties for individual commuters and organisations.

If there is any obstacle, the authorities must report to the city People's Committee. — VNS