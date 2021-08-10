Hà Nội changes travel permit requirements amid social distancing

- More than 494,000 AstraZeneca doses arrive in Việt Nam
- HCM City clarifies Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine deal, may donate some to other localities
- Selfless supports in times of need
- Volunteers work around the clock to get oxygen cylinders to where they are most needed
- Mekong Delta authorities seek to boost farm produce sales amid transport restrictions
HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has scrapped the requirement to show work schedules when going out after it caused nuisance among commuters.
Earlier local authorities asked people going out during the social distancing period to present their travel permits, identification cards, work schedules and work related documents at checkpoints.
The travel permits issued by employers must be approved by local people's committees, leading to the fact that many employers had to visit headquarters of local people's committees to ask for stamps of approval.
On the first day applying the regulation on Monday, many people lined up in front of ward people's committees. Staff working at the committees reportedly worked overnight to serve the high numbers.
In the latest dispatch issued on Tuesday morning, the municipal People's Committee required commuters to show only ID card or passport and travel permits.
Commuters no longer have to show work schedules.
The travel permits will be issued by employers. Employers must take responsibility for ensuring COVID prevention and control measures at work.
Businesses and production facilities in the city must make a list of employees travelling from home to work every day and compile a working plan and send them to the ward-level people's committees for approval. Commuters do not have to show those documents at the COVID checkpoints.
The document approval process must be conducted online via email or post office by the ward's people's committees in a quick and convenient manner to avoid overcrowding at the committees' headquarters.
The city People's Committee ordered the ward's people's committees not to ask for extra procedures or documents, causing difficulties for individual commuters and organisations.
If there is any obstacle, the authorities must report to the city People's Committee. — VNS
- Jeff Sessions says campaigning amid social distancing restrictions is ‘strange,’ China ‘anger’ resonating
- Vietnam’s Da Lat as packed as ever on first weekend post-social distancing
- Aviation administration renews plea to stop social distancing on aircraft
- Coronavirus Australia: Queensland and Western Australia to lift some social distancing restrictions
- Italy Slowly Reopens After Lockdown: Pictures Show Social Distancing Measures on Public Transport, in Shops and Parks
- Social-distance flying the new normal?
- Coronavirus: COVID-19 death toll climbs as Aussies ignore social distancing
- Outrage as NYC's Mayor de Blasio singles out Orthodox Jews for breaking social distancing when he and his wife traveled 11 non-essential miles to go for walk in Brooklyn and thousands gathered to watch the Blue Angels flyover
- Queues for boarding at airports will need to be more than half a MILE long to ensure 6ft social distancing, warns Heathrow boss who says it simply 'won't work'
- Coronavirus: Tottenham resume training with social distancing rules
- Air passengers slam airlines for lack of social distancing after they were crammed in 'like sardines' on rescue flight to UK from Turkey and BA service from Barcelona to Heathrow
- Black barbershop owners are divided over coronavirus social distancing
- Tourism sites busy on holidays after social distancing eased
- Domestic flight increase proposed following eased social distancing
- What creative introverts can teach us about the joys of social distancing
- Trump says he won’t extend Covid-19 social distancing guidelines
- Coronavirus US: Photos show Americans still don’t get social distancing
- Council seeks £11-an-hour social distancing officer: 'Resilient character' who can move on lockdown flouters could earn up to £21,000-a-year
- Chinese children must wear 'one-metre hats' to keep social distancing in class as they return to school after a three-month coronavirus lockdown
- Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin on 'Nonstop' Day While Social Distancing with 4 Kids amid Coronavirus
Hà Nội changes travel permit requirements amid social distancing have 668 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.