Government’s task force established to help businesses, people affected by COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has been assigned to be the head of the Government’s task force that is designed to help businesses and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.— VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — A task force, led by Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái, has been established to help businesses and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is an interdisciplinary organisation with the function of supporting the Government and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to research, direct and coordinate in solving important tasks to help businesses and people that are suffering.

The task force was set up after Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính recently signed the Decision 1447/QĐ-TTg.

It has three deputy heads – Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng; Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc and Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung.

The task force aims to tackle difficulties and problems of both people and businesses then propose solutions to fix them to the Prime Minister.

It has the right to request ministries, ministerial level agencies, Government agencies and provincial-level People’s Committees to provide information, coordinate in implementation, arrange officials to solve problems within the agencies' competence; and invite heads of relevant central and local agencies, organisations, associations and experts to consult in performing the task force's missions.

The task force was told to send a report of the progress to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính every month or any time if required.

Khái – head of the task force could use the seal of the Prime Minister to serve the performance of the task force's assigned missions. — VNS