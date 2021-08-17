Government asks to quickly control pandemic and ensure economic recovery

Shippers transport food to deliver to disadvantaged people in Hà Nội. —VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh

HÀ NỘI — Quickly keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control and supporting businesses and people affected by the pandemic, particularly ensuring enough food and essential needs for all residents, are part of the freshly issued Resolution of the recent Government meeting on the socio-economic situation in the first seven months of the year.

The resolution proposes measures to support businesses to apply the "three on-site" model (working, eating and resting at the factory/workplace), urges credit institutions to continue supporting customers affected by COVID-19, and guides the organisation of the 2021-22 academic year in line with the real condition of the pandemic.

The Government urges ministries, agencies and localities to resolutely, comprehensively and effectively implement measures on COVID-19 prevention and control following Party and State resolutions, including the Government Resolution No 68 issued on August 6 with the top priority to keep the pandemic under control in localities that are seriously affected by COVID-19, putting the health and life of people at the forefront, and not letting health and socio-economic crises happen.

The resolution asks to continue flexibly and effectively implementing the dual goals of containing outbreaks and keeping the economy on track, maintaining and developing production and business activities in areas safe from the pandemic while continuing measures to maintain macro-economy, curbing inflation, and ensuring social security.

The Government agreed that in July, although the COVID-19 pandemic had spread more quickly, strongly, and dangerously with the appearance of the Delta variant, seriously affecting socio-economic activities and the health and lives of the people, the country still recorded important achievements thanks to the determination and joint efforts of the entire political system, Government and society.

However, the resolution says the country still faces many difficulties and challenges as the pandemic continues to develop complicatedly, threatening the health and lives of people and affecting socio-economic development, urging for more efforts and effective solutions in the remaining months of the year in order to fulfil targets set for 2021.

The resolution asks ministries, agencies, and localities to continue implementing tasks and solutions set for 2021 in Party, National Assembly and Government resolutions as well as PM directions.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is tasked to review and identify difficulties facing production and business activities to soon submit to the Government to issue a Resolution on supporting and developing businesses in the current context and soon submit to the Government for approval the investment policy for the national target programme on socio-economic development for ethnic minority-inhabited regions during the 2021-2030 period.

The Government requires the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities to continue implementing Resolution No 68 on supporting employers and employees affected by COVID-19, take care of people, particularly disadvantaged and vulnerable groups and those rendering services to the country, and have measures in place to create jobs for those workers who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is entrusted to guide businesses to build and implement plans to resume operations in line with the situation of the pandemic, tackle barriers for import and export activities and carry out measures to help promote the development of the domestic market and ensuring supply of fuels and materials for production and essential goods for people.

The Government asks the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote vaccine diplomacy and the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security to ensure security and order and support the prevention and control of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Information and Communications is directed to strengthen dissemination campaigns and counter false allegations from hostile forces.

Apart from Government support policies, localities are encouraged to have more plans, depending on their available resources, to ensure social security and assist people affected by the pandemic.

The Government urges ministries, agencies and localities to promptly and strictly implement this Resolution and regularly review results to report to Government and the Prime Minister emerging issues. VNS