Government allocates US$221m to COVID-19 fight

HÀ NỘI — The Government has assigned VNĐ5.1 trillion (US$221.6 million) from the State budget reserve for 2021 for the Ministry of Health’s spending estimate to purchase medical equipment and supplies, biological products, chemicals and drugs for COVID-19 prevention and control.
The decision was signed by Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái on August 1.
The management and use of the additional funding must be in accordance with regulations, and ensure publicity, transparency, thrift and efficiency.
The health ministry is tasked with deciding how to spend the money in accordance with the developments of the pandemic prevention and control and in accordance with professional requirements in each period.
The ministry has to manage and use medical equipment and supplies, biological products, chemicals and drugs in conformity to regulations, for the right purposes and subjects, and in a timely, effective, economical and appropriate manner with the pandemic prevention and control work and directions of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Việt Nam recorded 157,507 cases of COVID-19 as of 6am August 2. The number of infections during the new pandemic wave that began in the country on April 27 reached 153,672, with 40,383 patients having recovered. — VNS
- Border guards make efforts to prevent illegal immigration for Covid-19 fight
- Vietnamese community supports Hungary’s COVID-19 fight
- Vietnamese COVID-19 fight represents a great miracle
- Health Ministry names Covid-19 fight success as most outstanding event in 2020
- Japanese paper lauds Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore for COVID-19 fight
- South African Unions, Professors Slam Government Inaction on COVID-19 Vaccines
- Government funding for Covid-19 vaccine questioned
- Firms aiding Covid-19 fighting efforts to enjoy tax cuts
- An Indian gift helps Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 fight
- MB supports COVID-19 fight in Quang Tri
- Health sector proves its mettle in COVID-19 fight
- Deputy PM: Vietnam supports Myanmar in COVID-19 fight
- Coronavirus | More than 36,000 ventilators delivered to government hospitals amid COVID-19: Health Ministry
- Cambodia provides over 2 mln masks, medical supplies to Nepal for COVID-19 fight
- National Super Cup 2020 to limit attendance for COVID-19 fight
- Biden Vows to Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts
- Britain Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine, Offering Hope Amid Surge in COVID-19 Infections
- Scotland to Impose Full Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
- Malawi Bolsters COVID-19 Prevention Measures
- Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19
Government allocates US$221m to COVID-19 fight have 374 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.