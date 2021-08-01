Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam to play for Japanese club

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam has stopped playing for Thailand’s Muangthong United and will join Japanese club Cerezo Osaka. According to the information from Japanese media, Lam has officially signed a contract with J-League team Cerezo Osaka. Lam will start playing for the Japanese team this year. Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam Lam made only 12 appearances for Muangthong United at Thai League 1 due to Covid-19. However, he has been highly appreciated. At present, Lam has not yet confirmed his contract with the Japanese squad. Lam has joined Vietnamese football players Cong Vinh, Tuan Anh and Cong Phuong to play in Japan. But he is Vietnam’s first player to play at Japan’s highest division. He is currently completing procedures for the new club. Dang Van Lam, whose father is Vietnamese and mother is Russian, was born in Moscow. He began his career with Vietnam’s Hoang Anh Gia Lai, but after early promise he was loaned out to their sister team in Laos and his progress stalled. Dtinews Nguyen Van Quyet crowned most valuable player of V.League 1-2020 Hanoi FC skipper Nguyen Van Quyet was named the most valuable player (MVP) of V.League 1-2020 during the V.League Awards 2020 in Hanoi on… Read full this story

