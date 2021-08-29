German Film Week 2021 to be held online

Each week, a movie will be streamed online starting 8pm on Saturday at https://goethe-on-demand.de.
The films selected are very recently produced and capture the prevailing themes in Germany, the institute said, adding that they will take the audience to Japan’s Fukushima prefecture after an earthquake in 2011 or to Tyrol in Italy where the protagonist is dealing with her asthma.
“Too Far Away” directed by Sarah Winkenstette will be the event opener.
The movie tells the story of 11-year-old Ben, who has to move with his family from his home village to the next largest city, because it is relocated due to the lignite mining. In his new school, he meets another new boy, the 12-year-old Tariq, a refugee boy from Syria.
Source: VNA
- Call Of Duty League Championship Will Be Held Online
- Coronavirus: Moving APEC 2021 summit online a 'huge blow' for Auckland hotels
- Jeonju Int'l Film Festival Kicks off Online Due to COVID-19
- Cannes' film market goes virtual
- Even without festival, Cannes reveals its film selection
- Kissing despite COVID-19: How Germany's film industry adapts to the pandemic
- Paris Fashion Week to go ahead in September 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic
- Venice Film Festival Outlines Structure For 77th Edition: Fewer Titles, Section Shifts
- Opinion: How Black Lives Matter is changing our view on film and TV
- Sam Riley interview: 'It's going to be fun being in a film people might watch'
- From the Band to Beyoncé: concert films to fill the live music black hole
- How Film Festival Flix is Providing Online Streaming Access for the Macon Film Festival During Covid-19
- Bored at home? Explore art history at Goethe Zentrum Hyderabad’s online Kunstforum lectures
- Film Independent Forum Goes Virtual; Sets Lulu Wang, Elissa Federoff, Dawn Porter And Ashok Amritraj As Keynotes For Week-Long Event
- Yesterday credits row shows trouble's never far away in film writing
- Punjab Engineering College online classes to begin from July 27
- Toronto Film Festival Reveals Plan For Slimline 2020 Edition With Mix Of Physical & Digital Screenings; Kate Winslet, Idris Elba & Mark Wahlberg Movies Among First Wave
- First ever online sessions mark highlight in NA’s history: top legislator
- Tom Hanks in ‘Greyhound’ on Apple TV Plus: Film Review
- Franco-German plan for European recovery will face compromises
German Film Week 2021 to be held online have 353 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.