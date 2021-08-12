France to share 670,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses with Vietnam
The Saigon Times
|A medical worker prepares the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for injection. France will share 670,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses with Vietnam – PHOTO: LDO
HCMC – French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter today, August 12, that France will present Vietnam with 670,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses through the Covax Facility to help the country tackle the pandemic.
To win the fight against the pandemic, the right to access Covid-19 vaccines should be popularized globally and fairly, the French President added.
Vietnam has launched its largest-ever vaccination campaign with an aim to administer 150 million vaccine doses for 70% of its population by the end of the first quarter of next year.
The country has received more than 18 million AstraZeneca, Moderna, Vero Cell, Pfizer and Sputnik V doses and has administered 11.4 million doses.
Over the past two weeks, the vaccination drive has been accelerated with nearly 400,000 doses per day.
Many organizations and countries have provided Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam, including the Covax Facility, the World Health Organization, the United States, Japan, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, and Australia among others.
