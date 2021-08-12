France, Hungary offer COVID-19 vaccines, rapid test kits to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – France has decided to share 670,000 doses of COVID-19 Astra Zeneca vaccine with Việt Nam via the COVAX Facility, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
The French Embassy in Hà Nội said the vaccine doses will be transported and handed over to Việt Nam as soon as possible, scheduled for late August or early September to serve the pandemic fight in the Southeast Asian nation.
The sharing has reflected the importance France attaches to the bilateral strategic partnership, and responded to the good deeds of the Vietnamese Government and people towards France in the first days when COVID-19 ravaged the country.
Việt Nam is the second Asian nation, after Indonesia, to receive France's vaccine as relief aid at this time, which forms part of the European country's commitments to sharing at least 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with developing countries hard hit by the pandemic through the COVAX Facility by the end of the year.
The Hungarian Government has also decided to aid Việt Nam with 100,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine and 100,000 rapid test kits.
The donations have demonstrated the fine comprehensive partnership between the two countries over the past seven decades, their mutual support in hard times and their resolve to ward off the pandemic.
Given complex developments of the pandemic, with the more variants emerging, the Vietnamese Government has viewed accessing different vaccine sources and widespread inoculation as an important, urgent solution. VNS
- All Publix Stores In Palm Beach County, 2 In Monroe County To Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
- South Florida Publix Pharmacies Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations As Johnson & Johnson Rolls Out Its New Vaccine
- Govt warns against fake website offering COVID-19 vaccine for Rs 4k-6k
- Singapore to offer COVID-19 vaccination to selected cargo drivers from Malaysia
- Singapore to offer Covid-19 vaccine to cargo drivers from Malaysia
- Compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test to be introduced at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints from Friday: MTI
- China offers Covid-19 vaccine to foreign diplomats - but will they take it?
- Qatar offers COVID-19 vaccinations to all in MotoGP
- Chinese city to offer COVID-19 vaccine candidate as emergency use expands
- South Africa's two biggest pharmacies plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines
- Singapore to offer Covid-19 vaccination to drivers of vehicles delivering essential goods
- China Offers COVID-19 Vaccines To Olympic Athletes In 2021 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Games
- Under fire, France pledges speedier COVID-19 vaccination rollout
- Bahrain to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for F1 test and race attendees
- Việt Nam begins COVID-19 vaccination with 250 medical workers in HCM City, Hà Nội, Hải Dương
- Việt Nam completes administering COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax's first shots in 2nd-stage human trials
- Việt Nam-Poland medical centre begins COVID-19 vaccinations for Vietnamese citizens
- 74 volunteers receive made-in-Việt Nam COVID-19 vaccine in human trial's Phase II
- Việt Nam to receive over 5.6 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in March-April
- COVID-19 vaccines should be a shared asset of international community: Deputy PM
France, Hungary offer COVID-19 vaccines, rapid test kits to Việt Nam have 519 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.