Four-Season Grilled Seafood with Passion Fruit & Mắc Khén Sauce

With chef Đặng Tuấn Đạt from Silk Path Hotels & Resorts

COVID-19 has long been threatening our existence, with social distancing gradually becoming a part of life. At the moment, staying home is the best way to limit the spread of the virus and maximize community safety. Meanwhile, we can spread joy in our home life through cooking.

Chef Tuấn Đạt will inspire your creativity through his own challenge: recreating the famous Four-Season Grilled Seafood with Passion Fruit & Mắc Khén (Northern ethnics’ wild pepper) Sauce. The recipe is simplified from his regular hotel menu, adapted to regular cooking techniques and uses local ingredients.

Grilled Seafood with Passion Fruit & Mắc Khén Sauce

Main ingredients:

Shrimp: 100g

Squid: 100g

Salmon: 100g

Snow fish: 100g

Asparagus: 50g

Lettuce: 10g

Cherry tomato: 10g

Lemon: half

Coriander seed, mắc khén

Passion fruit sauce:

Passion fruit: 2-3

Sugar/honey: 1 tbsp

Whipping cream: 20ml

Mắc khén sauce:

Mắc khén : 50g

Garlic: 1 bulb

Salt: 1 tsp

Sesame oil: 2 tbsp

Oyster sauce: 2 tbsp

Chili powder: 1 tsp

Corn starch: 1 tbsp

Soy sauce: 20ml

Whipping cream: 20ml

Method :

Mắc khén sauce:

Peel and mince the garlic cloves. Put minced garlic, mắc khén , sesame oil, oyster oil, salt, soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of water into a bowl and steam for about 7 minutes. Gently mix all the sauce ingredients.

Make a paste out of water, corn starch and chili powder (ratio 1:1:1). Pour into the sauce when it boils. Lower the heat and stir well until the sauce thickens.

Turn off the heat. Let the sauce cool down for a few minutes. Add whipping cream and whisk until the sauce reaches a smooth texture.

Passion fruit sauce:

Cut the passion fruit into halves. Extract the juice and seeds. Place into a blender and proceed at high speed. Strain the mixture twice.

Simmer the passion fruit juice under medium heat. When it boils, slowly add sugar/honey and whipping cream to the sauce. Stir gently and lower the heat.

When bubbles appear, turn off the heat and let the sauce cool. Strain the sauce to remove any remaining bubbles.

Grilled seafood: