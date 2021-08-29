Four-Season Grilled Seafood with Passion Fruit & Mắc Khén Sauce

COVID-19 has long been threatening our existence, with social distancing gradually becoming a part of life. At the moment, staying home is the best way to limit the spread of the virus and maximize community safety. Meanwhile, we can spread joy in our home life through cooking.
Chef Tuấn Đạt will inspire your creativity through his own challenge: recreating the famous Four-Season Grilled Seafood with Passion Fruit & Mắc Khén (Northern ethnics’ wild pepper) Sauce. The recipe is simplified from his regular hotel menu, adapted to regular cooking techniques and uses local ingredients.
Main ingredients:
- Shrimp: 100g
- Squid: 100g
- Salmon: 100g
- Snow fish: 100g
- Asparagus: 50g
- Lettuce: 10g
- Cherry tomato: 10g
- Lemon: half
- Coriander seed, mắc khén
Passion fruit sauce:
- Passion fruit: 2-3
- Sugar/honey: 1 tbsp
- Whipping cream: 20ml
Mắc khén sauce:
- Mắc khén : 50g
- Garlic: 1 bulb
- Salt: 1 tsp
- Sesame oil: 2 tbsp
- Oyster sauce: 2 tbsp
- Chili powder: 1 tsp
- Corn starch: 1 tbsp
- Soy sauce: 20ml
- Whipping cream: 20ml
Method :
Mắc khén sauce:
- Peel and mince the garlic cloves. Put minced garlic, mắc khén , sesame oil, oyster oil, salt, soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of water into a bowl and steam for about 7 minutes. Gently mix all the sauce ingredients.
- Make a paste out of water, corn starch and chili powder (ratio 1:1:1). Pour into the sauce when it boils. Lower the heat and stir well until the sauce thickens.
- Turn off the heat. Let the sauce cool down for a few minutes. Add whipping cream and whisk until the sauce reaches a smooth texture.
Passion fruit sauce:
- Cut the passion fruit into halves. Extract the juice and seeds. Place into a blender and proceed at high speed. Strain the mixture twice.
- Simmer the passion fruit juice under medium heat. When it boils, slowly add sugar/honey and whipping cream to the sauce. Stir gently and lower the heat.
- When bubbles appear, turn off the heat and let the sauce cool. Strain the sauce to remove any remaining bubbles.
Grilled seafood:
- Wash the vegetables and the seafood separately. Cut the squid and fish into serving-size pieces. Let them dry.
- Remove the cherry tomato stems and shape into flowers. Trim the asparagus and cut them into 5-10cm spears.
- Season the seafood with the prepared ingredients: mắc khén , coriander seeds and lemon juice.
- Grill all the seasoned seafood on a high heat. When they are half-cooked, spray some rice wine on both sides until the seafood turns the right colour.
- Serve the grilled seafood with grilled asparagus, cherry tomatoes and both types of sauce.
