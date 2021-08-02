Four new COVID-19 cases in Hanoi, three in Quang Ninh

The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control this morning announced four new COVID-19 cases, including one woman who came into contact with a confirmed case nearly two weeks ago but withheld the information from contact tracers.

The Garden Hill apartment building, No.99 Tran Binh Street, Nam Tu Liem District, in lockdown after three cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday. — Photo vov.vn

The 28-year-old woman, whose name was given as N.T.K.A, residing at the Garden Hill apartment building, No.99 Tran Binh Street, Nam Tu Liem District, reportedly came into contact with Patient No. 1,722 (connected to the outbreak at a military-run factory in Hanoi, confirmed positive on January 30) on January 26 at the gate of the building.

On the afternoon of February 6, she called Hanoi CDC for advice as she developed symptoms including fever, coughing and sore throat. She then got tested for COVID-19 and the results returned positive late on Sunday.

From January 26 to February 6, she failed to contact health authorities despite widespread public announcements seeking close contacts of the confirmed patient, Chairman of Nam Tu Liem District People’s Committee Nguyen Huy Cuong said, adding that she feared having to spend the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday in quarantine.

The 12-day period she remained in the community posed risks of local spread and health authorities are investigating her travel history and contacts. Eight direct close contacts have been identified so far.

Her 10-month-old daughter N.B.B and her 40-year-old female helper H.T.N – who both live in the same apartment – have also tested positive for the virus.

All three have been taken to centralised quarantine at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease and are being treated here.

Four people at a hairdresser shop on the first floor of the building where she visited have been identified, but two other close contacts might have left Hà Nội, a Nam Tu Liem health official said.

The apartment building with 1,200 residents has been locked down and disinfected. Testing for all residents is ongoing.

The other case is a man named T.C.D., a health official from the National Institute of Malariology, Parasitology and Entomology, residing in Vĩnh Phúc Ward, Ba Đình District.

He went to the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, which has recorded 19 infections since January 27, on a business trip during January 28-29 and returned to Hanoi on Vietnam Airlines flight VN1612 on January 29, departing from Pleiku City.

On January 30, he checked himself into National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to be quarantined.

His first two COVID-19 tests on January 30 and February 4 returned negative, but on February 6, he developed a mild fever and the test then returned positive for coronavirus.

To date, five people from the National Institute of Malariology, Parasitology and Entomology on the same business trip to Gia Lai have tested positive for the virus.

Gia Lai is conducting COVID-19 tests on all the staff at the Pleiku airport.

Hanoi CDC said the case of D. has no risks of spreading to the community.

The lastest four cases, which have not yet been officially logged in the health ministry’s records, put the total community cases of coronavirus infections in the capital city at 27 since January 27.

Quang Ninh records three additional COVID-19 cases

A further three new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were detected in the northern province of Quang Ninh on the morning of February 8, according to the provincial Department of Health.

All of the patients are F1 cases who came in close contact with infected individuals in the provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh.

As of the morning of February 8, Quang Ninh has successfully traced over 100,000 F1, F2, F3, and F4 cases, whilst taking samples from 45,000 people. Of these, 50 positive cases have been detected, mainly around the town of Duong Trieu.

As a means of controlling the spread of the epidemic, Quang Ninh province’s People’s Committee has asked relevant agencies to suspend all public transportation, including road and inland waterways, with exceptions for special cases. In line with these measures, people who want to leave the province must be given permission from competent authorities, fill in medical declarations, and test negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Those who wish to return to Quang Ninh province must be examined by local medical staff for health status upon entry.

Elsewhere, roughly 1,900 residents living in the alleys of Nguyen Trai and Nguyen Cu Trinh in District 1 of Ho Chi Ming City were swiftly placed into lockdown at midnight on February 7. This follows one local resident testing positive for COVID-19.

Following this, three F1 cases were detected, all of whom are relatives of an infected person. Despite this, local authorities believe that due to the narrow conditions in the area both alleys must be put into lockdown to reduce the risk of infection. In addition, the entire area has been sprayed with disinfectant.

Elsewhere, five staff members of Tan Son Nhat Airport in the southern city were confirmed to have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus after mass testing was carried out. The five new cases are in the same group as an infected patient and they are all currently being isolated and are undergoing treatment at Cu Chi Field Hospital.

At present, F1 and F2 cases are still being traced by the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control.

