Former HCMC Party deputy secretary, former Binh Duong Party chief face charges

The Saigon Times

Tat Thanh Cang (L) and Tran Van Nam – PHOTO: NLDO

HCMC – Tat Thanh Cang, former standing deputy secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Tran Van Nam, former Party chief of Binh Duong Province, could be indicted for their alleged violations in land management cases.

Specifically, investigators at the HCMC Police Department have completed an investigation into the illegal transfer of a 32-hectare land lot in Phuoc Kien Commune in Nha Be District to Quoc Cuong Gia Lai and proposed indicting Cang and nine other defendants, the local media reported.

Cang was found to have allowed the Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company Limited to transfer the land at VND1.29 million per square meter, which was VND478,000 lower than the market price.

He made the decision without giving prior notice to the Standing Board of the city's Party Committee and not in line with the regulations.

Cang; Pham Van Thong and Phan Thanh Tan, former deputy chiefs of the HCMC Party Committee's office; Huynh Phuoc Long, former head of the committee's capital investment and business management division; and six others were accused of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

As for the case involving former Binh Duong Party chief Tran Van Nam, investigators at the Ministry of Public Security have completed an investigation into the transfer of 43 hectares of land of the Binh Duong Production and Import-Export Corporation, aka Corporation 3-2, and proposed indicting 21 people.

Nam was accused of not complying with regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

In addition to Nam, Pham Van Canh, former deputy secretary of the Binh Duong Party Committee, Tran Thanh Liem, former secretary of the provincial Party Committee and ex-chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, and former Corporation 3-2 chairman Nguyen Van Minh also faced the indictment.

According to investigators, in 2020, Corporation 3-2, an entity under the Binh Duong Party Committee, and Au Lac Company jointly established Tan Phu Company to develop a project on 43 hectares of land on Pham Ngoc Thach and Vo Van Kiet streets. Au Lac contributed VND140 billion to Tan Phu to hold a 70% stake.

In 2016, Corporation 3-2 transferred the land to Tan Phu Company at over VND250 billion, which the Ministry of Public Security concluded as against regulations on asset appraisal and auction, causing losses of over VND126 billion.

Nam had earlier been removed from all Party posts during the 2010-2015, 2015-2020 and 2020–2025 terms.

