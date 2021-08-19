Foreign ministry clarifies entry policies for fully inoculated arrivals, vaccination for foreigners

Deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday clarified Việt Nam's policies on entry for fully vaccinated arrivals and ensuring equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for foreigners in the country.

Deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng during the regular press briefing held via videoconference from Hà Nội noted that on August 4 , the health ministry has issued guidance on quarantine for entrants who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the disease.

These people – also still required to produce proof of COVID-19 negative tests, along with proof of vaccination or recovery – will only have to stay in centralised quarantine for seven days after entry, followed by seven days of medical observation.

"Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communications on developing criteria and mechanisms to recognise and allow the use in Việt Nam of foreign vaccination certificates and vaccine passports, in order to create favourable conditions for people to enter and quarantine in accordance with the domestic situation and the provisions of Vietnamese and international law," Hằng said.

The list of countries and territories that have introduced vaccine certificates or proof of COVID-19 recovery will be constantly updated on the information portal of consular activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at lanhsuvietnam.gov.vn .

People who arrive from countries and territories that have not officially introduced vaccination certificates or proof of COVID-19 recovery to the Vietnamese foreign ministry can get in contact with Vietnamese representative missions in their country to either legalise or approve the contents of the aforementioned documents, Hằng said.

She also stressed that currently, tourists are not among allowed groups of entries into Việt Nam, which has closed off its border since March last year.

Regarding vaccination of foreigners, the spokesperson said the Vietnamese Government always pays due attention to the foreigners residing, studying, and working in Việt Nam and offers them necessary assistance to go on with their daily lives as usual, as well as medical services and treatment should they be infected with COVID-19.

"The inoculation of the foreign citizens in Việt Nam is a component in the path towards herd immunity, amid complicated developments of COVID-19," she noted.

Recently, Prime Minister of Việt Nam Phạm Minh Chính has instructed the health ministry to uphold the policy of ensuring vaccination to all irrespective of nationality or residency, the spokesperson underlined.

"Foreigners or Vietnamese nationals with permanent residency abroad who are living in Việt Nam are eligible for vaccination just like any Vietnamese citizens if they are among the prioritised groups or live in prioritised areas," she noted.

If they belong to neither of these categories, they can register for vaccination at their workplaces or residential areas, similar to Vietnamese citizens, Hằng added.

The foreign ministry has on several occasions noted that there would not be discrimination in terms of vaccination between Vietnamese nationals and foreigners.

However, it should be noted that there is a shortage of vaccines in Việt Nam at the moment, and vaccines are prioritised for frontline workers, clinically vulnerable groups and people with high risks of exposure to the virus.