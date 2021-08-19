Flight crews required to be fully vaccinated

HÀ NỘI — Only pilots and flight attendants who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with two jabs are eligible to fly on aircrafts starting September 1.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) made the announcement as part of its directive on mandatory measures for flight safety, which was issued on July 14 and freshly amended to intensify the works in the future.
The directive requires flight operators to strictly adhere to COVID-19 preventive rules.
Vaccinations must be prioritised to frontline workers, including pilots, flight attendants, and technical engineers, who are considered high-risk because of regular contact with passengers, it said.
As part of the directive, the Director of the CAAV also asked airlines to evaluate their compliance with regulations on maintaining the aircraft control ability and skills as prescribed in the code of civil aviation safety regulations. — VNS
