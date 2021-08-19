Flight crew required to be fully vaccinated for work starting September 1

Hanoi (VNA) – Only pilots and flight attendants who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with two jabs are eligible to be onboard starting September 1.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam ( CAAV ) informed the policy in its directive on mandatory measures for flight safety amid COVID-19, which was issued on July 14 and freshly amended to intensify the works in the time to come.
The directive requires flight operators to strictly adhere to COVID-19 preventive rules.
Vaccination must be prioritised to frontline workers, including pilots, flight attendants, and technical engineers, who are considered high-risk because of regular contact with passengers, it said.
As part of the directive, the Director of the CAAV also asked airlines to evaluate their compliance with regulations on maintaining the aircraft control ability and skills as prescribed in the code of civil aviation safety regulations./.
