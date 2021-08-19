Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

Flight crew required to be fully vaccinated for work starting September 1

by en.vietnamplus.vn Leave a Comment

Flight crew required to be fully vaccinated for work starting September 1 hinh anh 1 Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Only pilots and flight attendants who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with two jabs are eligible to be onboard starting September 1.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam ( CAAV ) informed the policy in its directive on mandatory measures for flight safety amid COVID-19, which was issued on July 14 and freshly amended to intensify the works in the time to come.

The directive requires flight operators to strictly adhere to COVID-19 preventive rules.

Vaccination must be prioritised to frontline workers, including pilots, flight attendants, and technical engineers, who are considered high-risk because of regular contact with passengers, it said.

As part of the directive, the Director of the CAAV also asked airlines to evaluate their compliance with regulations on maintaining the aircraft control ability and skills as prescribed in the code of civil aviation safety regulations./.

VNA

Flight crew required to be fully vaccinated for work starting September 1 have 301 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at August 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.