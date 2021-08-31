Flags of Army Games 2021 participating countries raised in Vietnam

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Head of the Organizing Panel of the Army Games 2021 in Vietnam, chaired the event.
Also present at the flag-raising ceremony were Major General Thai Van Minh, Director of the Department of Military Training, and Major General Le Xuan Sang, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training. Both are Deputy Heads of the Organizing Panel of the Army Games 2021 in Vietnam. The event was also attended by Russian Rear Admiral Andrey Subbotin Nikolaevich, a representative of the Army Games 2021 organizers, and other representatives of participating countries.
This year, troops from Russia, Belarus, Laos, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, and the host Vietnam will compete in the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" contests of the ongoing Army Games 2021.
Addressing the event, Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia warmly welcomed all participating contingents. He emphasized that the flag-raising ceremony was important, showing the host Vietnam's respect for the principle of military diplomacy and at the same time creating a driving force for the participants.
Stressing the games' solidarity spirit to foster friendship, strengthen peace, cooperation and development for a world of peace and stability, Gen. Nghia wished participating teams good achievements and the Army Games 2021 a success.
Also on August 30, contingents competing in the "Emergency Area" and "Sniper Frontier" contests joined lot-drawing ceremonies.
The official opening ceremony of the two contests will take place on the morning of August 31.
Below are photos of the flag-raising ceremony.
Translated by Mai Huong
- Game of Thrones Season 8: The future of Westeros is finally revealed as a SHOCKING ruler takes the Iron Throne and the Mother of Dragons' fate is revealed in the EPIC feature length series finale
- Vietnam plays its role as President of ASEAN
- Vietnam's top 10 economic developments of 2019
- When will the pig raising restore to normal?
- Vietnam eyes eight golds at Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games
- ASEAN 2020: Defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos meet in Hanoi
- India, Vietnam to step up defence cooperation, oil exploration
- Vietnam IT recruiting company raises million dollars from South Korean investor
- Vietnam IT recruiting firm raises million dollars from South Korean investor
- Libya's UN-backed government suspends participation in Geneva talks
- When will the pig raising restore to normal?
- Insecurity: Don’t push us into armed struggle, IPOB warns Army, Police
- Vietnam Airlines uses wide-bodied aircraft on Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route
- US lauds Vietnam’s medical capacity
- Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 prevention
- Modern theme parks and man-made marvels have energised tourism destinations throughout Vietnam
- Thai trade counsellor expects Thailand-Vietnam trade to reach 20 billion USD in 2020
- Game of Thrones is back! One billion tune in from around the globe for season eight premiere as Jon Snow FINALLY learns the truth about his parents and Daenerys arrives in Winterfell
- Foreign envoys to be briefed by Army on security situation in J&K today
- Vietnam startup investment beats Singapore
Flags of Army Games 2021 participating countries raised in Vietnam have 482 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.