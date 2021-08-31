Flags of Army Games 2021 participating countries raised in Vietnam

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Head of the Organizing Panel of the Army Games 2021 in Vietnam, chaired the event.

Also present at the flag-raising ceremony were Major General Thai Van Minh, Director of the Department of Military Training, and Major General Le Xuan Sang, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training. Both are Deputy Heads of the Organizing Panel of the Army Games 2021 in Vietnam. The event was also attended by Russian Rear Admiral Andrey Subbotin Nikolaevich, a representative of the Army Games 2021 organizers, and other representatives of participating countries.

This year, troops from Russia, Belarus, Laos, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, and the host Vietnam will compete in the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" contests of the ongoing Army Games 2021.

Addressing the event, Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia warmly welcomed all participating contingents. He emphasized that the flag-raising ceremony was important, showing the host Vietnam's respect for the principle of military diplomacy and at the same time creating a driving force for the participants.

Stressing the games' solidarity spirit to foster friendship, strengthen peace, cooperation and development for a world of peace and stability, Gen. Nghia wished participating teams good achievements and the Army Games 2021 a success.

Also on August 30, contingents competing in the "Emergency Area" and "Sniper Frontier" contests joined lot-drawing ceremonies.

The official opening ceremony of the two contests will take place on the morning of August 31.

Below are photos of the flag-raising ceremony.

Translated by Mai Huong