Five tips to stay healthy in quarantine

Dr. Andres Sosa. — Photo courtesy of Family Medical Practice Hanoi

by Dr. Andreas Sosa*

Health has never been perceived as more important. Everyone is trying to stay safe and stay healthy. However, during self-isolation or quarantine, it is extremely easy to lose track of time and drift into an unhealthy state of mind. In order to keep healthy while spending all day at home, you can try the following tips from Dr. Andreas Sosa, our Orthopedic Surgeon at FMP Hanoi.

1. FOCUS ON YOUR NUTRITION

Avoid processed foods, vegetable oils and sweets. Instead, prefer protein, healthy fats and vegetables.

2. SUN EXPOSURE

Metabolism of Vitamin D requires sun activation. This element is a key in many chemical processes in our body. It will be enough with 10min front/back (face covered) without using any cream/lotion and preferably from 8 to 10am or 4 to 6pm.

3. EXERCISE

Practice a full-body stretching routine in the morning and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in the afternoon. You will avoid muscle mass loss while keeping your aerobic capacity. Elastic bands can replace weights and a yoga ball could be very useful to make these routines fun and effective.

4. SLEEP

Go to bed early and wake up early as well. Better to keep our biological clock (circadian rhythms) by sleeping 7-8 hours.

5. MENTAL HEALTH

Stay in touch with family and friends. Read your favourite books. Listen to your favourite music. Talk to old friends you have not contacted in years. Take online seminars. Keeping your mind busy will prevent anxiety and depression. Family Medical Practice

*Dr. Sosa is our board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon and he is focused on musculoskeletal trauma (fractures, contusions, wounds), degenerative joint diseases (arthritis, osteoporosis) and sport lesions (sprains, dislocations, muscle disruption, stress fractures) with a particular and deep interest in upper limbs and knees.

For more advice on any medical topics, visit Family Medical Practice Hanoi at: 298 I Kim Mã, Ba Đình. Tel: (024) 3843 0748. E: [email protected] .

FMP's downtown HCM City location is: Diamond Plaza, 34 Lê Duẩn, District 1; 95 Thảo Điền Street, District 2. Tel: (028) 38227848. E: [email protected] .

FMP Đà Nẵng is located at 96-98 Nguyễn Văn Linh Street, Hải Châu District, Đà Nẵng. Tel: (0236) 3582 699. E: [email protected] .