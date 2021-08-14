First report on maritime environment, national islands completed

The report, the first of its kind to be launched after the 2015 Law on Natural Resources, and Environment of Sea and Islands took effect, provides assessments on current issues in maritime environment and national islands in the period, which serve as a foundation for solutions to prevent pollution and gradually improve the situation, ensuring sustainable development.
It was built based on the DPSIR (drivers, pressures, state, impact and response model of intervention) framework, a causal one for describing the interactions between society and the environment.
Its six chapters give an insight into the pressure of socio-economic development to the country's seas and islands, impacts of maritime environmental pollution, as well as State management of seas and islands, and chances and challenges in protection work.
According to the report, 74 percent of solid waste of coastal localities were collected in 2019 while the volume of daily wastewater in urban areas amounted to 163 million cu.m. Up to 70 percent of tourist destinations across the country are located in coastal regions.
Waste from aquaculture and tourism activities causes environmental pollution in some coastal areas. Furthermore, the increase of plastic waste in the ocean in recent years has become a global issue and huge pressure on marine debris management in Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the release of untreated wastewater, climate change and sea level rise have caused major damage to the economy and people's livelihoods, along with the biodiversity and sea creatures.
To date, about 100 marine creatures have been listed as an endangered species in Vietnam’s Red Data Book and the International Union of Conservation of Nature (on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species).
Source: VNA
- Vietnam sea, island week 2019 to be held in Bac Lieu
- Maritime industry stakeholders disagree over 100% physical exam
- FG is repositioning maritime industry to grow the economy — SGF
- U.S. cleans graffiti off Marshall Islands nuclear waste dome but won’t clean up radiation inside
- Resources-environment sector selects top 10 events in 2018
- Human error responsible for 38% maritime accidents
- Chile plans world's biggest marine park to protect Easter Island fish stocks
- Robin wins vote for UK's national bird
- Vietnam rejects China's territorial claim on Spratly Islands
- South Korea, Vietnam join hand to build Ly Son Island as non-carbon area
- 'Mystery voyage' of Scottish islands' red deer
- Our environment is for life, not just for Christmas
- Iowa reports 622 impaired water segments, a 2% increase
- Coalition inaction on climate change and health is risking Australian lives, global report finds
- $1m a minute: the farming subsidies destroying the world - report
- Transcript: Nikki Haley on "Face the Nation," June 4, 2017
- Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson ‘sells nude pictures and videos online’
- Rhode Island DMV wants to charge motorist $15 walk-in fee
- Iraq's Army, Militia Fully Liberate Baghdadi Island From Daesh
- Grim report card for planet ranks 2017 one of hottest years in recorded history
First report on maritime environment, national islands completed have 454 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.