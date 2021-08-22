Firms help to improve IT human resources in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Representatives from 100 businesses and non-traditional education and training units signed a commitment to provide training for human resources in the digital revolution in Việt Nam.
Nguyễn Thành Nam, Founder of FUNiX, told an online conference last week that the annual demand for information and technology (IT) jobs has increased up to 47 per cent in the past few years. However, the current IT training units meet only 40 per cent of demand. The co-operation between businesses and non-traditional education and training units would be the right way to ensure the IT human resources supply.
Đinh Anh Huân, chairman of Seedcom said Vietnamese IT engineers have the ability to work in all countries around the world. Experts said Việt Nam has opportunities to compete in the world market in IT sectors that have potential such as mobile gaming, blockchain, internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The country could become a centre to provide high quality IT human resources for the world.
Nguyễn Đức Tài, CEO of Lumi smart house, believed that Việt Nam's IoT products, especially in the smart house area could compete with big firms from China.
Phạm Quân, CEO of Onesoft, said Việt Nam has a certain position in the game programming industry with some game studios in the Top 15 worldwide. Five out of 10 leading game studios in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific belong to Vietnamese people.
Trần Việt Hùng, founder of STEAM for Vietnam, said providing IT training for young people would help build a firm supply of human resources for the future. STEAM for Vietnam has organised classes with 5,000 pupils a day to teach IT for Vietnamese children nationwide.
"We expect to co-operate with businesses to mobilise a big force of humane resources for the IT sector," said Lê Minh Đức, managing director of FUNiX. — VNS
