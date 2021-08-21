Film productions delayed because of COVID-19

A scene from director Vũ Ngọc Đãng's Mẹ Ác Ma, Cha Thiên Sứ (Evil Mom, Angelic Dad). — Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam film industry has once again been hit hard by COVID-19 as the release and production of many films have been delayed.

M ẹ Ác Ma, Cha Thiên Sứ (Evil Mom, Angelic Dad), a remake of the Chinese TV series Tiger Mom, was planned to be released in July, but now must be postponed.

The film's director Vũ Ngọc Đãng told local media that his staff had finished only 10 out of 22 episodes of the series, so the release date was unknown.

Đãng asked popular young actors like Trần Huy Anh, Minh Hằng and Jun Vũ to perform in the film.

The 47-year-old filmmaker said: "My staff and I were very excited to introduce our production to audiences in July because it's the best time for film release."

"I had scheduled a new movie project in November after completing Mẹ Ác Ma, Cha Thiên Sứ . I am lost now," he said.

Đãng graduated in first place from the HCM University of Theatre and Cinematography with the short TV movie Chuột (Mouse).

He became famous as a blockbuster director of Những Cô Gái Chân Dài (Catwalk Girls), a film about the backstage life of fashion models, which earned him the Silver Lotus award at the 14th National Film Festival in 2004.

Đãng won the Best Director award at the 20th National Film Festival in 2017 for his movie Hot Boy Nổi Loạn, Câu Chuyện Về Thằng Cuội, Cô Gái Điếm và Con Vịt (Lost in Paradise) about homosexual love.

He has directed 14 TV series and films, such as Tuyết Nhiệt Đới (Tropical Snow), and Bố Già (Dad, I'm Sorry), co-directed with film producer Trấn Thành.

Released in March, Bố Già broke recent ticket sale records for Vietnamese films after earning VNĐ400 billion (US$18 million), and was distributed in cinemas in the US and Australia in May and June.

Actress Nhật Kim Anh plays a leading role in Lưới Trời (Sky Net) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyễn Phương Điền. — Photo courtesy of the producer

Meanwhile, Lưới Trời (Sky Net)’s post-production has been postponed for a TV series based on the book of the same name by the famous late author Hồ Biểu Chánh.

Meritorious Artist and the film's director Nguyễn Phương Điền, said: "We were very lucky to complete the shooting before the outbreak of the fourth wave, but we are struggling to finish the film's post-production."

Lưới Trời is set in the 1940-1950 period in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region. It portrays the lives of local people, focusing on poor women.

The work features actresses Nhật Kim Anh and Cao Thái Hà, actor Minh Luân, and veteran actress Kim Phương.

Điền said besides Lưới Trời, he was working on a new TV series project Thời Mở Cửa (Time for Renovation) and had planned to travel to southern provinces to find the film's setting. "Now all the work must be postponed."

The 51-year-old director studied acting at the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography where he graduated, and has taken part in numerous TV series like Đất Phương Nam (Southern Land) and Người Đẹp Tây Đô (The Beauty of the South).

He fell in love with directing and made his first TV miniseries Cải Ơi (Dear Cải) in 2006, helping him win the Silver Kite award for the best TV series at the Golden Kite Awards in 2007.

In 2009, he won the golden medal at the National Television Festival for TV series Âm Tính (The Negative) about a young girl in a rural area who pursues fame and fortune at all costs.

He earned top awards at both the National Television Festival and the Golden Kite Awards in 2014 for his TV drama Cha Rơi (Single Dads).

He has made dozens of TV series like Tiếng Sét Trong Mưa (Thunder in the Rain) and Bánh Mì Ông Màu (Bread Maker) which are audience favourites. — VNS