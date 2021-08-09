Field Hospital 1 in HCMC discharges over 9,000 Covid patients
The Saigon Times
|A man signs a form before he is discharged from a hospital. Over 9,000 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the Field Hospital No. 1 in HCMC – PHOTO: MOH
HCMC – Over 9,000 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the Field Hospital No. 1 in HCMC since it began operations on June 26.
Dr Nguyen Thanh Tam, head of the planning division at the Field Hospital No. 1, said that some 300 more Covid-19 patients would be released from the hospital this afternoon, August 9.
The hospital, with a capacity of 4,500 beds, has admitted 11,700 positive Covid-19 cases. Despite a large number of cases and the rising number of ill patients, with enhanced treatment efforts, over 9,000 patients have recovered and returned home, Dr Tam said.
Over the past few days, the hospital, located at the dormitory of the National Defense and Security Training Center under the Vietnam National University-HCMC, has discharged some 2,500-3,500 Covid-19 patients each day. July 28 alone saw over 4,600 patients released from the hospital.
Besides, the Field Hospital No. 12, which is managed by the HCMC Hospital of Dermato-venereology, has released a total of 1,264 patients who recovered, the local media reported.
Dr Pham Dang Tuong, director of the field hospital, which was converted from a resettlement apartment building in Thu Duc City, said that some 100 patients would be discharged from the hospital today. The hospital started admitting patients on July 21 and is treating some 1,100 coronavirus patients.
This morning, the Ministry of Health reported 2,349 Covid cases in HCMC, raising the city's caseload in the ongoing fourth wave of the coronavirus to 124,153.
- Malaysian Field Hospital carries out 2,300 surgeries
- New care model at Alexandra Hospital eliminates need to see different doctors for multiple conditions
- Gaza's hospitals taxed by wounded from Israeli fire
- For heart failure patients in hospital, flu boosts risk of complications, death
- Lao-Thai cooperation targeting better treatment for gastrointestinal patients
- News Leaving the hospital early can double the odds of going back: study
- Hospital discharge during December holidays tied to more readmissions, deaths
- Doctors should follow patients beyond the hospital
- When elders leave hospital, falls are big reason they return
- Nursing facilities often discharge patients when co-pays kick in
- We spent two days inside one of York Region’s most crowded mental health units. One patient worried ‘it’s not good for our recovery’
- Patients back in hospital after vaping illness in US
- Inside the private hospital that treats the royal family
- Alexandra Hospital provides patients with one-stop services under new care model
- Hospital failing seniors, retirement home officials say
- Heart failure patients need sooner follow-up care
- Bandung obesity patient dies day after returning home from hospital
- Special ward caters to patients with dementia-related behavioural issues
- Patient missing in Winnipeg hospital found dead hours later in washroom: Family
- Patients need practical surgical recovery advice
Field Hospital 1 in HCMC discharges over 9,000 Covid patients have 449 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.