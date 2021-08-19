Family of five killed in house fire in Bình Dương

BÌNH DƯƠNG – A family of five have all died after a fire broke out at their house in southern Bình Dương Province on Wednesday night.
The father, mother, their two teenage children,18 and 15 and their niece, 21, were trapped in the fire when their two-floor 120 square-metre house, in Thắng Lợi 2 Road, Dĩ An Ward in Dĩ An City was engulfed by flames.
At 10pm, neighbours heard screams for help from the house, which was also used for grocery business with flammable goods for sale inside. They tried to extinguish the blaze and alerted the fire brigade.
The city's Fire Prevention and Control and Rescue Team rushed to the scene and managed to get the five family members out of the building.
Three people died on the way to Dĩ An City's Healthcare Centre and the rest died several hours later at Bình Dương General Hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. VNS
