Facebook groups set up to protect cyber security

The groups aim at promoting the roles and responsibilities of the youth in Hanoi in innovating and improving the efficiency of information technology application.

Nearly 600 Facebook groups have been set up in localities throughout the capital city to prevent cyberattacks, protect security and order in cyberspace, and spot real and fake news, especially when Hanoi is battling against the Covid-19 pandemic.

These groups, all named with the words "I love…" and attached to the name of commune, ward, or town, have attracted the participation of more than 400,000 members who have made over 1.7 million interactions with Hanoi residents on any topics related to cybersecurity.

Interactions by Hanoi residents in community Facebook groups. Screenshot: Anh Kiet

The program, conducted by the Youth Union of Hanoi Police, is aimed at promoting the roles and responsibilities of the youth in the capital city in innovating and improving the efficiency of information technology applications and internet utility in protecting homeland security.

Nguyen Ngoc Tam, a citizen in Phuc Tan Ward of Hoan Kiem District said that the Facebook group is really a necessary social networking group with a lot of useful information.

The group is like a big loving family. People’s feedback is immediately answered by officers and policemen. The city’s new directives on pandemic prevention are also constantly updated, Tam added.

"This is a good way to do and we find it easy to exchange with the municipal government or the police force," Tam told The Hanoi Times .

The group is like a big loving family. Screenshot: Anh Kiet

Duong Thi Mai Thuy from My Dinh 2 Ward of Nam Tu Liem District said that people learn necessary information by accessing the group's page. It also constantly posted official news sources to deny fake rumors about the pandemic, or the tricks of criminals, especially on social networks so that people can proactively prevent and detect them.

"Some administrative procedures can also be registered right here. People have never seen the municipal government so close," Thuy said.

Bui Manh Hung, secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi Police, said that the Hanoi Police had received hundreds of complaints about violations of the pandemic prevention rules, as well as of security and order.

"Anyone with a smartphone can join the Facebook fan page in the area where they live. The local authorities are also actively involved in the groups. People can give feedback anytime and anywhere. It is really convenient to many people," Hung noted.

"In the 4.0 era, building a movement for all people to protect national security on social networks is an important task of the youth of Hanoi Police. The Facebook groups network will continue to be expanded with more members to be accessible to all people," Hung told The Hanoi Times .

With the model, the daily compliments and criticisms of the people will be continuously recorded and that is the measure of the work efficiency of each officer of the Hanoi Police. It also helps promptly solve people's issues and supports policemen to fulfill their tasks, Hung stressed.