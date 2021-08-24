Exhibition, TV program spotlights General Vo Nguyen Giap’s revolutionary career

The exhibition is to celebrate the 110th birthday anniversary of General Vo Nguyen Giap (August 25, 1911-2021).
Two hundred documents and photos on display are divided into three parts, namely "Born to serve the Vietnamese people," "The Big Brother of the Vietnam People's Army," and "The legacy of General Vo Nguyen Giap."
The showcased objects reminisce about the glorious revolutionary tradition of the Vietnam People's Army with close attachment to General Vo Nguyen Giap, and the legendary general's great contribution to the national salvation cause.
Through these exhibitions, viewers can learn more about a faithful revolutionary, a close and excellent disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, and the "Big Brother" of the Vietnam People's Army named Vo Nguyen Giap.
The exhibition is virtual at https://trungbayonline.hoangthanhthanglong.vn/.
The same day, the Vietnam Television broadcast a TV program on late General Vo Nguyen Giap on its Channel 1 (VTV1). Entitled "Heart of Vietnam," the program, following a memoir penned by the legendary general, comprised four parts featuring major historical events of Vietnam in the 20th century.
What screened in the program is precious, highlighting General Vo Nguyen Giap's sentiment with beloved Uncle Ho, the general's dedication to the national salvation cause, the nature of the Vietnam People's Army, and the noble virtue of the nation. These were proved in the wars in Vietnam and in the history of national construction and safeguarding.
Translated by Chung Anh
- General Vo Nguyen Giap’s immortal sayings
- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to late Party, State leaders
- The man who holds aloft the flag at historic moments
- PM offers incense to late Party, State leaders
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 4
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 6
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS FEBRUARY 2
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 26
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 29
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 5
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 3
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS JANUARY 26
- 60 Photos From the '60s That Show How The World Changed
- Sundance Names Peter Dinklage, Larry Wilmore & Gael García Bernal To Jury; Jessica Williams To Host Awards Show
- The life and legacy of Winston Churchill
- The undoing of Donald Trump's presidency
Exhibition, TV program spotlights General Vo Nguyen Giap’s revolutionary career have 356 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.