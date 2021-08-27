Every child to have caregiver when receiving COVID-19 treatment

Children at Lê Lợi Preschool in the northern province of Bắc Giang received a certificate after they completed the concentrated quarantine period late May. The 24 children were quarantined at the school as they reportedly had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. VNA/VNS Photo baotintuc.vn

HÀ NỘI — Every child at COVID-19 treatment facilities, concentrated quarantine areas or in home quarantine can now have a caregiver to meet all COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.

The move is part of a new guideline the Health Ministry sent to ministries, agencies and municipal People's Committees on Wednesday regarding health quarantine for children.

If parents or caregivers are unable to be with children, local authorities will arrange personnel to take care of them. Competent health workers or volunteers at health facilities or quarantine facilities will be assigned to support the children.

During treatment or quarantine time, it must be ensured that the children can keep in contact with their family to avoid any stress, worry and fear.

Under the new guideline, Vietnamese children under 16 years old having close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases can take health quarantine at home for 14 days. The children and their caregivers will be tested for SARS-CoV-2 at home following current regulations.

Previously, according to the ministry's COVID-19 quarantine guideline for children issued early February, only children under five years old could take home quarantine. Those from five to 15 years old have to go to concentrated quarantine areas for seven days. If they are tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 at least three times, they can home quarantine for seven more days.

During the home quarantine, the children must have a healthy caregiver. Elderly people are not allowed to be with quarantined children. The caregiver, like the quarantined children, must not contact others and must be equipped with proper protective measures to prevent infection.

Local health authorities are responsible for supervising home quarantine and providing COVID-19 testing at least every three days and on the 14th day of quarantine.

The newly-issued guideline from the health ministry is said to help address public concern over children's mental health when they stay at hospitals/concentrated quarantine areas.

Under the new guideline, children under 18 years old from other countries entering Việt Nam , having been fully vaccinated within 12 months or recovering from COVID-19 within the last six months, are subject to a seven-day health quarantine at concentrated quarantine areas.

They and their caregivers must take another seven-day quarantine at home.

Children from other countries entering Việt Nam that have not had the COVID-19 vaccine have to spend seven days in a concentrated quarantine area, seven days in quarantine at home and then have their health monitored for the following 14 days.

Children and their caregivers must be tested for SARS-CoV-2 on the first, seventh and 14th day after entering Việt Nam. —VNS