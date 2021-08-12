Essential goods production hit by lack of workers, lack of transport

Workers are producing medical masks in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Many businesses in HCM City and southern provinces producing essential goods, including medical masks and personal protective equipment, face difficulty in sustaining their operations due to a lack of workers and transportation problems due to social distancing.

The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade said they face difficulties mainly because of regulations that only 30 per cent of workers are allowed on site and suspension of operations after workers were found to be infected with COVID-19.

Those that remain open have difficulty transporting both raw materials and finished products.

Earlier this week, the department called on relevant agencies to create favourable conditions for medical equipment firms to remain operational.

It urged export processing and industrial zones, Hi-Tech Park, Thủ Đức City, and districts to mitigate difficulties and ensure smooth distribution of essential goods. — VNS