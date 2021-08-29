Efforts to cope with COVID-19 continues

On August 27, Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commanding General of Military Region 7, visited and presented gifts to troops of Army Corps 4 under the Ministry of National Defense and of Division 302 under Military Region 7. Those troops are taking COVID-19 prevention missions in Tan Binh district and District 10, respectively.

To cope with the fourth COVID-19 outbreak in Ho Chi Minh City, Army Corps 4 has sent 3,000 troops to reinforce ten districts in the city, including nearly 300 in Tan Binh district. Meanwhile, nearly 1,300 troops of Division 302 reinforcing six districts are now serving at quarantine facilities and checkpoints, conducting patrols and transporting food to pandemic-hit people.

* The same day, the Naval Command assigned tasks to 30 medical staff to head for Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces to help fight COVID-19.

* The Armored Corps on August 27 sent an addition of 210 troops including 12 doctors and nurses to Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces to take COVID-19 testing samples, ensure security at lock-down areas, transport necessaries for locals, help local farmers harvest farm produce and undertake other unscheduled tasks.

* Two hundred personnel and cadets of Ho Chi Minh City-based Naval Technical College will work with the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command to give vaccination, guard checkpoints, and provide locals with food.

* The National Shooting Range Region 3 presented one ton of rice, seven tons of vegetables and other basic necessities, valued at over VND 120 million to Dong Nai provincial Military Command to fight COVID-19.

* The Military Region 7 Command and the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) on August 27 gave 500 gifts to COVID-19 hit people in Dong Nai province.

* Also on August 27, Division 363 of the Air Defense – Air Force Service and Regiment 176 of Division 968 under Military Region 4 launched special emulation programs to win COVID-19. The troops of Regiment 176 will donate part of their basic salary to the national COVID-19 control efforts and practice COVID-19 prevention and control measures to soon defeat the pandemic.

* The Military Command of Ninh Binh province has raised nearly VND 450 million to support troops and people in southern province who are heavily affected by COVID-19.

* The Border Guard Command of Dak Lak province and the provincial Red Cross Society presented gifts to 200 pandemic-hit people in Ea Rok, Cu Kbang and Cu M'Lan communes in Ea Sup district. Each gift includes rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, vegetables, fruits, light bulbs and other basic necessities.

Translated by Chung Anh