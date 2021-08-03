Efforts made to clarify death of Vietnamese citizen in Japan

The Namba Parks area in Osaka, Japan. A video recorded by a Vietnamese citizen seen on social media on Monday appeared to show a young man being assaulted and then pushed into a river in this area. Photo japantravel.com
TOKYO — The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday said it is working with relevant agencies to investigate reports a Vietnamese man died after he was pushed from a bridge into a river.
According to the Consulate General, there was a video recorded by another Vietnamese citizen seen on social media on Monday which appeared to show a young man being assaulted and then pushed into a river in the Namba Park area of the Japanese city.
Upon receiving the news, the Consulate General contacted Osaka police and sought information from the Vietnamese community in the Kansai region to verify the incident.
Local police on Tuesday said the victim, a young man named T.T.A born in 1999, was killed just after 8 pm on August 2, at a pedestrian area near the Ebisu bridge, in Osaka City. An emergency medical unit had tried to save him but was unsuccessful.
The victim appeared to be a student who had completed a Japanese language course at a school under the Ashiya International Academy and was applying for a temporary visa to stay in Japan.
The Vietnamese diplomatic mission contacted T.T.A’s roommate who informed them that the police had arrived to collect his personal effects for their investigation.
The Consulate General also spoke with T.T.A’s relatives in Việt Nam to inform them of the latest findings in the case and urged them to remain calm until the full results of the investigation are announced by the Japanese police.
The Consulate General earlier sent a diplomatic note asking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and Osaka police to help verify the case and provide information for the implementation of citizen protection measures.
It had also contacted the person who was believed to have recorded and uploaded the video to the Facebook page "Osaka Baito". However, that person denied being the recorder and claimed that he only uploaded the video to attract views. — VNA/VNS
- Better protection for citizens
- Death Toll in Palu Quake, Tsunami Rises to 832; Three Foreigners Among the Missing
- Japan racing against time to rescue flood victims; at least 62 dead
- Indonesia Urged to Follow in Malaysia's Footsteps and Abolish Death Penalty
- Tokyo gets more crowded as Japan hollows out
- Typhoon Hagibis kills 4 in Japan, rescue efforts underway
- Japan revising laws to ban corporal punishment of kids
- Japan on typhoon watch as heatwave death toll climbs
- 77 people have been killed and tens of thousands hospitalized in Japan’s scorching heat
- Why is Japan's Abe going to Iran? What can he accomplish?
- 89 people have been killed in landslides in Japan, millions evacuated from nearby areas
- Japan says security environment 'increasingly severe' due to N.Korea, China, Russia
- Fukushima radiation becomes latest Japan-South Korea sore point
- Japan sizzles as heatwave claims 11 victims in one week
- Mekong-Japan co-operation lifted to strategic partnership
- Foreign residents in Japan extend a helping hand to new arrivals
- Vietnamese now allowed to gamble in Phu Quoc casino on trial basis
- Toll from Japan quake rises to 20 as hopes fade for survivors
- Japan's Abe aims for constitution change in bid for extended term
- Citizen scientists take on Japan govt with ‘Google Street View’ of Fukushima radiation
Efforts made to clarify death of Vietnamese citizen in Japan have 560 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.