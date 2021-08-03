Efforts made to clarify death of Vietnamese citizen in Japan

The Namba Parks area in Osaka, Japan. A video recorded by a Vietnamese citizen seen on social media on Monday appeared to show a young man being assaulted and then pushed into a river in this area. Photo japantravel.com

TOKYO — The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday said it is working with relevant agencies to investigate reports a Vietnamese man died after he was pushed from a bridge into a river.

According to the Consulate General, there was a video recorded by another Vietnamese citizen seen on social media on Monday which appeared to show a young man being assaulted and then pushed into a river in the Namba Park area of the Japanese city.

Upon receiving the news, the Consulate General contacted Osaka police and sought information from the Vietnamese community in the Kansai region to verify the incident.

Local police on Tuesday said the victim, a young man named T.T.A born in 1999, was killed just after 8 pm on August 2, at a pedestrian area near the Ebisu bridge, in Osaka City. An emergency medical unit had tried to save him but was unsuccessful.

The victim appeared to be a student who had completed a Japanese language course at a school under the Ashiya International Academy and was applying for a temporary visa to stay in Japan.

The Vietnamese diplomatic mission contacted T.T.A’s roommate who informed them that the police had arrived to collect his personal effects for their investigation.

The Consulate General also spoke with T.T.A’s relatives in Việt Nam to inform them of the latest findings in the case and urged them to remain calm until the full results of the investigation are announced by the Japanese police.

The Consulate General earlier sent a diplomatic note asking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and Osaka police to help verify the case and provide information for the implementation of citizen protection measures.

It had also contacted the person who was believed to have recorded and uploaded the video to the Facebook page "Osaka Baito". However, that person denied being the recorder and claimed that he only uploaded the video to attract views. — VNA/VNS