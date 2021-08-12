Economy stable, pandemic basically controlled: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — The economy was basically stabilised in the first seven months of this year, with remarkable achievements recorded in many spheres, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Government’s regular meeting, held via teleconference, the PM said attention has been paid to cultural and social affairs, while social security had been ensured.

"This is also the common assessment of international organisations and institutions," he said.

Chính said the pandemic was still under control, adding that major pandemic clusters had been contained.

Some localities have effectively implemented the Government's Resolution No. 68, providing timely support for employees and employers affected by the pandemic, he added.

He asked agencies and localities to raise public awareness and responsibility, and encouraged residents to seriously observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

All-level Party Committees and the entire political system should carry forward their role to strictly implement relevant directives, the government leader said.

"Each agency, enterprise, commune and ward must be a fortress to fight the pandemic, and each citizen must be a soldier in combat," he said.

The PM affirmed Việt Nam's sound vaccine strategy, explaining that apart from imports, the Government and agencies WERE working hard to accelerate the transfer and research of vaccine production technology to produce vaccines domestically.

Although work is going smoothly, domestic vaccine production and recognition requires more time and must follow strict scientific and legal procedures, he said.

The PM stressed the need to avoid any disruptions in supply chains while regulations on goods circulation are strictly observed.

He said it was time to focus on combating the pandemic because a successful fight against COVID-19 would promote socio-economic development and facilitate socio-economic recovery.

However, he said, economic development should be maintained for resources to prevent and control the pandemic.

He asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote vaccine diplomacy and the Ministry of National Defence to support pandemic prevention and control.

The Ministry of Public Security was assigned to assist frontline forces and ensure security and order for people while the Ministry of Information and Communications was directed to strengthen dissemination campaigns and counter false allegations.

The PM noted that ministries, agencies, and localities must step up the fight against corruption, refrain from acts causing trouble for the people, and prepare documents for submission to the upcoming second session of the 15th National Assembly.

Vaccination will be sped up once more vaccines available

The Ministry of Health will cooperate with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to speed up the inoculation with up to 2 million shots of vaccines a day, said Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn.

Speaking at a monthly government press conference on Wednesday, he said the MoH would accelerate the vaccination when more vaccines arrive in the country.

As many as 11 million out of 18 million allocated doses of vaccines have been administered to people, accounting for 65 per cent, Thuấn said.

Hồ Chí Minh City, the country’s current largest pandemic hotspot, is leading the inoculation campaign with over 3.5 million doses administered out of more than 4 million doses received. The capital of Hà Nội has injected about 1.5 million out of 3 million doses the city has been allocated.

Thuấn said the vaccination rate will be accelerated in HCM City and other provinces in the coming days.

The deputy minister said the viewpoint of the MoH was to inject the vaccines quickly but safely. Emergency resuscitation is helpful for the vaccination when needed.

The MoH has also transferred 10,000 doses of imported drugs from India to provide for the treatment of patients in southern provinces, he said.

More than 11,000 medical workers and students have been mobilised to support HCM City and southern provinces.

Thuấn said he hoped that with the drastic participation of the entire political system, the MoH and the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the situation would soon be stabilised and the pandemic would be put under control in the next month. — VNS