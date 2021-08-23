E-commerce helps Vietnamese manufacturers, consumers through Covid-19

Rapid replenishment

Given the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces, the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has urgently coordinated with major e-commerce floors to ensure sufficient supply of agricultural products, food and essential goods.

Thanh Ha lychees are listed on Lazada

Specifically, the agency sent Official Letter 687/TMDT-TTCNS to e-commerce floors, asking them to prioritize the display of agricultural products, food and essential goods, connect with reputable manufacturers and distributors to ensure sufficient supply, and help people order essential consumer goods.

Nguyen Thi Minh Huyen, deputy director of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, said e-commerce allows suppliers to quickly replenish supplies and deliver them to consumers in a timely manner, helping them avoid direct contact with other shoppers at supermarkets and traditional markets. As a result, consumers can buy fresh food and essential goods, while supermarkets and convenience stores minimize overcrowding and stock shortages.

Major e-commerce floors are deploying preferential programs on delivering essential goods in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces, offering consumers "Shop at home" and "Vietnamese agricultural products week" on Sendo and "Buy fresh food online" on Tiki.

Additional sales channel

Thanh Ha lychees, a specialty from the northern province of Hai Duong, were available for sale on Lazada in May and June, in addition to Cam Dong chicken eggs, Chi Linh hill-raised chickens, Thanh Ha guava, and Gia Loc cabbage and kohlrabi.

Bac Giang Province sent an official letter to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency on cooperation and support to promote the distribution of lychees on e-commerce platforms and achieved success beyond expectations.

The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency also coordinated with the e-commerce platform Voso.vn to promote consumption of Vinh Chau onions, selling nearly 30 tonnes in 10 days.

Strengthening cooperation with e-commerce floors is the appropriate course for localities to ensure farm produce consumption. However, there should be coordination between ministries, departments and localities in production planning and output forecasting in order to ensure product quality. In addition, businesses need to understand how to place their products on e-commerce floors, especially in providing consumers with proper information about the products.

Huyen said the Ministry of Industry and Trade will encourage e-commerce floors to provide support for farm produce consumption and organize training courses to teach online selling skills.

Localities and businesses need to be active in connecting with state management agencies and representatives of e-commerce floors to promote consumption of their products online.

Viet Anh