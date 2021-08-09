Drawing contest about Hà Nội launched

The Hà Nội Là… contest aims to promote the title Hà Nội — Creative City awarded by UNESCO in 2019. Photo courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI – Young artists will have an opportunity to show off their talent and creativity through a drawing contest about Hà Nội.

The Hà Nội Là… contest, which is open for entries until September 9, aims to promote the title Hà Nội — Creative City awarded by UNESCO in 2019.

It is organised by the UN cultural agency UNESCO, the UN Human Settlement Program (UN-Habitat), and the Việt Nam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) with the companionship of the Vietnam Local Artist Group (VLAG).

The contest is part of the Hanoi Rethink project initiated by UNESCO, UN-Habitat, and the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), with the support of SOVICO Group, to realise the city’s commitments when joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

According to UNESCO, the COVID-19 pandemic may limit the movement of people, but it cannot stop the flow of creativity. The drawing contest about Hà Nội welcomes unique ideas from different visual art forms such as painting, drawing and design. Entrants can freely express a Hà Hội behind their artistic lens and emotions.

Eligible works must be submitted with the registration form; the original file of the entry must have a resolution of 300dpi, with a minimum size of 40cm x 40cm.

The winner will be awarded a cash prize of VNĐ10 million (US$438). There will be four co-winners for second place, one voting prize and 24 prizes for outstanding works.

Jury board includes Tú Na, Xuân Lam, Kawako Giang Nguyễn, Noh-a and X.Lan – painters who are popular among the Vietnamese artist community.

More information about the contest can be found on Hanoi Creative City website.

Recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Design in 2019, Hà Nội has committed to place culture and creativity at the core of its sustainable development, with a wider vision to become a leading creative hub of Southeast Asia.

In order to support the commitment of the city, UNESCO is leading the project Mobilising Cultural Dynamics and Youth Participation towards Hà Nội Creative Capital with the slogan "Hanoi Rethink" together with other two implementing partners UNIDO and UN Habitat.

This project will support the city to implement its new strategic vision of a Creative City of Design, harnessing its cultural assets and youth participation as key agents for innovation, creativity, and social change.

One of the key outcomes of the project is to empower young Vietnamese creative talent to influence and contribute to the new development agenda of Hà Nội as the Creative Capital with innovative ideas and actions.

Vietnam Local Artist Group (VLAG) was established in early 2019 by young founders of TiredCity, a company that specialises in manufacturing and retailing printed products by young Vietnamese artists.

VLAG has gathered nearly 50,000 members and become a playground for Vietnamese art communities to exchange, meet, learn and share experiences.

Since its establishment, many drawing competitions and art activities have been frequently held by the group yearly. VNS