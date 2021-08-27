Doosan Vina supports Quảng Ngãi in COVID-19 prevention

QUẢNG NGÃI — South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries Viet Nam (Doosan Vina) donated nearly VNĐ2.3 billion (about US$100,000) to Quảng Ngãi Province to purchase medical equipment for its third field hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.
The donation was part of the policy of corporate social responsibility of Doosan Vina in supporting the province in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The central province is also being heavily affected by the fourth wave of coronavirus when 550 patients were recorded on Wednesday, and the third field hospital with 500 beds has been located at the Dung Quất College of Technology providing treatment for COVID-19 patients.
The donation, which was handed over to the province and the Department of Health on Wednesday, will be used for purchasing testing machines, ventilators, X-ray machines and other necessary equipment to supply the newly established field hospital.
This is the second time Doosan Vina has contributed and accompanied the local authorities to together overcome the difficult period. Previously, Doosan Vina contributed VNĐ200 million ($8,700) to the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Fund launched by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Quảng Ngãi Province.
Doosan Vina said COVID-19 preventive measures have always been implemented at the company's workplaces since early last year. It said no suspected or SARS-COV-2 infection cases have been recorded at the company.
Doosan Vina is a high-tech industrial complex in the Dung Quất Economic Zone of the province employing 2,000 Vietnamese workers and engineers.
The local-made mega infrastructure products including boilers for thermal power plants; desalination plants that turn seawater into fresh; cranes at ports, modularisation and structural steel for refineries, buildings and infrastructure developments have been exported worldwide with a turnover of $2.4 billion. VNS
