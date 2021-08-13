Đồng Nai to give vaccine priority to workers of ‘3-on-site’ enterprises

A factory worker in Đồng Nai gets a COVID vaccine jab. —Photo CDC Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — The management board of industrial parks in Đồng Nai Province has ordered local healthcare centres to give priority to vaccinating factory workers of enterprises implementing the '3-on-site' model.

The southern province has 1,129 enterprises implementing the '3-on-site' model, which involves eating, sleeping, and working without leaving their workplace in order to keep production going while ensuring COVID-19 control and prevention measures.

As many as 125,611 out of 315,948 workers in the province are staying at the factories without going home.

The district and city level healthcare centres have been asked to arrange vaccinations at the workplaces to prevent workers from going outside.

According to Đồng Nai Department of Health, more than 128,000 doses of vaccines have been distributed to 28 industrial parks located in seven districts and cities. The vaccination campaign for factory workers is being implemented between July 29 and August 20.

Đồng Nai has more than 600,000 industrial park workers. The current vaccines have met only 27 per cent of demand.

Đồng Nai continues to be a COVID hot spot in the south with the number of daily infection cases exceeding 1,000 on Thursday.

The province reported 1,076 new cases on Thursday morning.

Since the resurgence of the fourth wave, the province has reported 11,703 cases in total, including 5,008 cases in Biên Hòa City; and 2,524 cases in Vĩnh Cửu District. There have been 87 deaths in the province.

New cases continue to be detected at enterprises implementing the '3-on-site' model and rental complexes in Nhơn Trạch and Vĩnh Cửu district.

Mass testing is being conducted in hot spots to detect community cases.

In a related move, Chinese experts working in Đồng Nai Province have been vaccinated between August 10 and 14.

The provincial Department of Health has issued a plan to distribute 3,900 doses of VeroCell vaccine donated by the Chinese Government to vaccinate 1,847 Chinese nationals living and working in Đồng Nai. — VNS