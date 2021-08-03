Dong Nai calls on private health units to join Covid-19 fight

The Saigon Times

A medical worker takes samples from a man for Covid-19 testing. The Dong Nai Department of Health has written to private hospitals and clinics in the province calling on them to ask their medical employees to join the fight against Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Dong Nai Department of Health has written to private hospitals and clinics in the province calling on them to ask their medical employees to join the fight against Covid-19.

Private hospitals were told to appoint two to five doctors and five to 10 nurses and technicians each to support the battle against the pandemic, while each private clinic is expected to dispatch one or two of its doctors and two to four nurses and technicians to the province's field hospitals.

Dong Nai Province has seen the number of daily Covid-19 cases surge and has detected several new chains of infections at firms, including those applying the stay-at-work mode, while facing a shortage of medical workers, the provincial department said today, August 3.

Phan Huy Anh Vu, director of the provincial department, said that the province had reported some 5,500 infections in the ongoing fourth wave of Covid-19, which began in late April, while over 50 of the total 8,000 medical workers were infected with the virus.

The province's health sector has set up nine field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment and assigned five general hospitals to admit and treat Covid-19 patients, but these facilities are overloaded.

Due to the unpredictable trajectory of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health asked Dong Nai Province to set up more field hospitals with a combined capacity of up to 10,000 beds and mobilize medical workers to join the vaccination, contact tracing and testing operations.

As such, the provincial department asked the directors of private healthcare units to offer the support of medical human resources to fight off the pandemic.

Dong Nai calls on private health units to join Covid-19 fight have 335 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.