Domestic Covid-19 tally rises by 4,311

A medical worker takes samples from a man for Covid-19 testing. The Ministry of Health this evening, August 6 reported 4,311 locally-infected cases in 32 provinces and cities – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, August 6 reported 4,315 new Covid-19 cases, including four imported cases and 4,311 locally-infected ones in 32 provinces and cities, taking Vietnam's total number of domestic Covid-19 infections in the latest wave of the pandemic to 189,473.

Among the domestic cases, HCMC accounted for the most at 1,497, followed by Binh Duong with 847, Long An with 573, Dong Nai with 347, Khanh Hoa with 269, Hanoi with 115 and Tay Ninh with 102.

In addition, Can Tho, Dong Thap, Binh Thuan, Danang, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Ninh Thuan, Nghe An, Daklak, Phu Yen, Hau Giang, Quang Nam and Gia Lai detected 10 to 94 cases, while 12 other localities reported fewer than 10 infections each.

The latest cases raised the day’s infections to 8,324, up 1,080 cases against yesterday, with nearly half of them in HCMC at 4,060, up 174 cases compared to yesterday.

As of this evening, Vietnam had reported 193,381 Covid-19 cases, including 2,338 imported cases and 191,043 domestic ones.

As many as 4,292 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals today, raising the total recoveries to 62,332.

Besides, the treatment subcommittee under the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control has reported 296 more Covid-19 fatalities in 17 provinces and cities in the period of August 1 to 6, with HCMC making up the highest number at 219.

In related news, Vinh Long Province has kicked off a Covid-19 vaccination drive and targeted to vaccinate 95% of its population this year, said the Vinh Long Department of Health.

On August 5, over 8,750 people got a shot of Covid-19 vaccine, raising the total number of vaccinated people in the province to 65,831.

In the ongoing fourth coronavirus wave, the province has reported 1,155 infections, with 63 cases confirmed today. Over 2,600 people are being placed at concentrated quarantine centers, while over 6,700 others are under home quarantine.

In another development, Daklak Province has decided to continue imposing the social distancing under the prime minister's Directive 16 on Buon Ma Thuot City for one more week to prevent the spread of Covid-19, starting from August 8.

Meanwhile, Cu Kuin District will apply the social distancing order in line with Directive 15 for two more weeks, instead of Directive 16.

Under the order, residents must refrain from going out except for urgent purposes such as buying food, medicines and essential goods.

Ninh Thuan Province also decided to extend social distancing under Directive 16 for seven more days from midnight, August 7, the local media reported.

On the same day, Hanoi City issued an order to extend the citywide stay-at-home mandate in line with Directive 16 for 15 more days, until August 23.

