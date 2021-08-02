Domestic Covid-19 tally exceeds 150,000 in fourth wave

The Saigon Times

Local residents receive quick health examinations before getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in the southern province of Binh Duong. Vietnam reported 4,246 new Covid-19 cases, including 4,225 domestic infections and 21 imported cases, on Sunday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – Vietnam's total number of domestic Covid-19 infections in the fourth wave of the pandemic, which began in late April, has risen to 150,423 after the Ministry of Health confirmed 4,225 new locally transmitted cases on Sunday evening, August 1.

The new infections were detected in 21 cities and provinces, with HCMC recording the biggest number (2,025), followed by Binh Duong (764), Khanh Hoa (298), Long An (251), Dong Nai (163), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (138), Tay Ninh (102) and Can Tho (100).

Dong Thap, Soc Trang, Ben Tre, Binh Thuan, Phu Yen, Binh Phuoc, Binh Dinh, Daklak, Thua Thien Hue, Hanoi and Quang Nam reported 11 to 70 cases each.

Tra Vinh, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Quang Ngai, Hai Duong, Lam Dong, Ha Giang, Quang Binh, Hau Giang, Ninh Thuan, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Dak Nong, Thanh Hoa, Thai Nguyen and Bac Lieu had less than 10 new infections each.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed 21 imported Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of infections reported today to 8,620.

The country has reported 154,306 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic broke out early last year.

Up to now, 43,157 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered, including 4,423 people discharged from the hospital today. Meanwhile, there are currently more than 400 critical patients undergoing treatment at intensive care units.

The health authorities have given more than 6.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to the residents so far. Some 620,000 people have received two doses.

In the context of surging Covid-19 infections in the South, a new field hospital has been established to treat Covid-19 patients in HCMC and Binh Duong, which are currently the country's biggest hotspots.

The hospital, located at the dormitory of the Vietnam National University – HCMC in Di An City, Binh Duong Province, has 500 beds and 130 doctors and health workers.

This is the second field hospital for Covid-19 treatment that has been set up by the General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence, following the first one in Nha Trang City of the central province of Khanh Hoa.

