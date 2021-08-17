Dispatch on COVID-19 pandemic prevention at offices sent to agencies

People wash their hands before entering Kiên Giang Province’s Public Administration Service Centre. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI —The Ministry of Health has sent a dispatch on the prevention and control of COVID-19 at offices to ministries, State and Government agencies, city and provincial people’s committees, the ministry reported on Tuesday.

Signed by the Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, the urgent dispatch requires offices and agencies to proactively detect and promptly handle COVID-19 (F0) cases and suspected COVID-19 close contacts (F1) and F2.

It aims to ensure safety and limit the impact of the pandemic on the operation of agencies.

Heads of the agencies will direct and be responsible for pandemic prevention and control at offices; proactively plan logistics, isolation, testing and treatment to respond promptly.

The agencies will set up a steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, led by the head of the unit.

The committee will be the focal point to advise and implement pandemic prevention and control work.

“COVID-19 safety teams” of each agency also will be set up, including members who are Trade Union and Youth Union members. Each team has 3-5 members with the leader the head of the trade or youth union.

The agencies require employees to notify when they have contacted F0 or F1 cases.

In case of employees working and staying in localities, unit leaders must notify the local departments of health, the provincial centres for disease control of the relevant localities for management and monitoring of their health.

Agencies should not arrange work for people who have a symptom such as fatigue, fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing and are F1 or F2 cases.

Agencies must carry out medical declarations via QR code in the office.

Agencies also will set up temporary isolation rooms for employees and guests who have symptoms or who have contacted COVID-19 cases.

The isolation room, with good ventilation, a sink, bin and a separate toilet area, must be far from the working area.

At least 20 per cent of high-risk employees (receptionists or those coming into contact with guests daily) at each agency must be tested for SARS-CoV-2 each week using a RT-PCR test.

The ministry also encourages agencies to reduce the number of people working in offices, increase online meetings and working from home. VNS