Disciplinary measures handed out to former officials of Hanoi, HCM City

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat in Hà Nội on Tuesday to consider disciplinary measures against the Party Delegation to the Hà Nội People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and several former leaders of Hà Nội and HCM City.
After considering suggestions by the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, the Secretariat concluded that the Party Delegation to the Hà Nội People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure violated the Party’s principles on organisation and operations, resulting in the top official’s abusing power to interfere into the operation of units and organisations related to bidding and create conditions for companies of his family members and relatives to gain profit in violation of regulations.
The delegation also showed irresponsibility and negligence in leadership and direction, letting the municipal People’s Committee and some agencies, officials and Party members violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s law, causing serious consequences and great damage to the State budget, resulting in many organisations and officials being disciplined, some of them even faced criminal proceedings.
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat also looked into the cases of several former officials of Hà Nội and HCM City. Specifically, Nguyễn Văn Tứ, as the top leader of the Hà Nội Department of Planning and Investment, must bear the responsibility for violations committed by the department's Party Committee from March 2016 to June 2017. He violated the Party's regulations on functions and tasks of Party organisations, working regulations of the department and its Party Committee, and bidding regulations. He received cash gifts from contractors, and neglected supervision, enabling contractors to violate the Law on Bidding.
Nguyễn Thành Tài, in his capacity as member of the standing board of the HCM City's Party Committee and permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee from 2008-2011, must bear responsibility for the approval of changes in investment guidelines, transfer of investment right, valuation of land use right and construction works on land, land lease price and the lease of land against the law, causing serious consequences.
Meanwhile, Trần Vĩnh Tuyến must be held accountable for signing decisions approving the illegal transfer of projects, creating conditions for several individuals to transfer projects against the law, causing very serious consequences during the time he served as a member of the standing board of the HCM City's Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee in the 2016-2021 term.
While a member of the HCM City Party Committee, Director of the municipal Department of Construction and Chairman of the municipal Appraisal Council, Trần Trọng Tuấn must bear responsibility for advising Tuyến to sign decisions approving the transfer of projects in violation of the law, causing extremely serious consequences.
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat held that the violations committed by the Party Delegation to the Hà Nội People’s Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and the individuals mentioned are very serious, causing public concern and great loss to the State budget, hurting the prestige of the Party organisations and authorities of Hà Nội and HCM City and themselves, calling for strict punishment.
The Secretariat decided to give a warning to the Party Delegation to the Hà Nội People's Committee in the 2016-2020 tenure as a disciplinary measure, and expel Tứ, Tài, Tuyến and Tuấn from the Party. —VNS
