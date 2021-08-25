Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam inspects COVID-19 fight in Binh Duong

Visiting households in Thuan Giao ward, the Deputy PM encouraged them to join hands with the province to overcome difficulties at present. He also asked local authorities to pay further attention to the live of residents there and distribute food to them as soon as possible.

In An Phu ward where rapid COVID-19 testing is conducted, Dam offered encouragement to front-line medical staff working there.

He also urged the provincial medical sector to instruct locals how to test COVID-19 themselves to avoid mass gatherings.

At a working session with the Deputy PM in the morning the same day, the provincial Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported that the number of infections could amount to 50,000 during the third testing, raising the total in the province to an estimated 120,000 cases.

The committee suggested the Government continue offering financial assistance to provide food for 1.2 million residents in 15 locked-down wards in Thuan An and Di An cities and Tan Uyen township for 15 days.

During the period, the province pledged to expand quarantine facilities to receive more patients, deploy mobile medical stations, provide daily necessities for residents, and focus on caring for patients with underlying diseases and in critical conditions to mitigate deaths.

To bring the province to new normal, areas free from the pandemic will be protected, including factories and lodging facilities to meet socio-economic targets this year.

Since the fourth pandemic outbreak, Binh Duong has so far recorded over 73,000 infections, including more than 600 deaths.

