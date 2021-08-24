Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention, control at Military Hospital 175

HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành and Defence Minister Phan Văn Giang visited and inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at Military Hospital 175 in HCM City on Tuesday.
At the hospital, through an online connection with Trường Sa island district of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, Deputy PM Thành appreciated the efforts and determination of the district's officers and soldiers to fight the pandemic and emphasised their important role in performing political, military and defence tasks on the sacred archipelago.
Deputy PM Thanh highly valued the discipline, techniques and combat strength of Trường Sa officers and soldiers, especially in applying science and technology to stay connected with frontline hospitals on the mainland to ensure the health and life of officers, soldiers and residents in the island district.
Director of Military Hospital 175 Nguyễn Hồng Sơn said theirs is the strategic hospital in the southern region's military forces, and has always kept in mind its central political mission is to always remain combat-ready as well as prepared to receive patients – including COVID-19 patients.
Since mid-July, with the resurgence of the virus in the southern region, the defence ministry has selected the hospital to set up a COVID-19 treatment centre with 200 beds for patients in serious condition, and just now the capacity has been upgraded to 350.
After hearing the report on COVID-19 prevention and control of Military Hospital 175, especially the treatment of severe patients, Defence Minister Giang lauded the efforts made by officers, soldiers, military doctors and physicians to successfully complete their tasks.
He requested the hospital in particular and military officers and soldiers in general to maintain high determination to fulfil their tasks, and promote achievements gained.
Previously, on Monday afternoon, the delegation visited the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.5 and inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at some locations in HCM City.
The same day, the Deputy PM visited and asked about the living conditions of workers in An Lạc Ward, Bình Tân District, and inspected the food stores and supply chains for supermarkets in HCM City, as the city was undergoing strict lockdown measures to contain serious outbreaks. — VNS
