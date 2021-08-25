Delivery services suspended in six HCM City districts, Thủ Đức City

Inter-district delivery services are prohibited during the current social distancing period in HCM City. Deliveries in some high-risk areas have been suspended. — Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM City — Delivery services have been suspended from operating in Thủ Đức City and districts 8, 12, Gò Vấp, Bình Tân, Bình Chánh and Hóc Môn in HCM City from Monday.

Grab, Be and Gojek delivery apps have only limited food ordering and delivery services in some districts in HCM City. Shippers are only allowed to operate within designated districts between 6am and 5pm every day.

A representative of Gojek said Gojek has temporarily suspended operation of GoFood and GoSend services in Thủ Đức City and districts 8, 12, Gò Vấp, Bình Tân, Bình Chánh and Hóc Môn.

For other areas, GoFood and GoSend services will be limited to operating within each district from 6am to 5pm daily. This can be changed depending on updated regulations from authorities.

Gojek has worked closely with HCM City to exchange ideas to ensure effective operations while strictly complying with COVID-19 control and prevention regulations.

BeGroup Communication Director Nguyễn Việt Linh said that BeGroup would maintain delivery and grocery shopping services of essential items for locals in districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, Phú Nhuận, Tân Bình, Tân Phú, Củ Chi and Nhà Bè while temporarily suspending operations in remaining districts until further notice.

"Only shippers registered with the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade can operate and deliver goods within each district. Inter-district delivery is prohibited," Linh said.

If customers order services for unessential items, shippers will cancel the order, he added.

Grab has also sent notifications and informed their drivers of the new changes.

E-commerce platforms

Lazada will refund money in accordance with their regulations if customers want to cancel their orders because of delays in delivery.

The e-commerce platform is collecting customers' opinions on a desired solution. If customers want to continue waiting for their orders, Lazada will prioritise delivery of those orders as soon as the current rules are lifted.

Customers will be constantly updated of their order status. They can contact their hotline 19001007 for 24/7 support.

Similarly at Shopee, customers can make purchases. As soon as HCM City is stable, customers will be offered a freeshipping code and Shopee will quickly send the goods to them.

"For orders with a high probability of being cancelled, Shopee will immediately notify customers. We hope that customers will understand during this difficult time," a representative of Shopee said.

Other activities such as phone card top-up transactions, mobile data plan purchases, and service bill payments will continue to be carried out.

E-commerce platform Tiki has also confirmed that it will suspend delivery activities to certain areas until further notice. — VNS