Delivery services now available in ‘very high-risk’ districts in HCM City

HCM CITY — HCM City has allowed shippers to resume operation in Thủ Đức City and seven districts classified as “extremely high-risk” COVID-19 areas.
The decision was made after a meeting on Saturday between Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam and city leaders about the shopping needs of residents during the strict social distancing period.
From today (August 30), delivery will resume in Thủ Đức City and seven districts including 8, 12, Gò Vấp, Bình Tân, Bình Thạnh, Bình Chánh and Hóc Môn.
Only shippers who have been vaccinated with at least one dose (starting from August 13 or earlier, as protection does not start until two weeks after the injection) can work in these very high-risk areas.
Shippers are only allowed to move within one district or Thủ Đức City and cannot go to another.
Companies employing shippers have submitted lists of qualified delivery staff to the Department of Industry and Trade.
Every day at 5-6am shippers in extremely high-risk districts will undergo rapid tests at medical stations operated by the military in city wards, and if results are negative, they will be allowed to operate.
Shippers in the remaining districts of HCMC will be tested twice a week.
According to city leaders, COVID-19 testing for shippers will be free for one week, and after that the city will adjust the plan to suit the current situation.
The city has directed its Department of Health to monitor testing of shippers, and the city's Police Department was told to ask all district police to apply technology to closely monitor shippers’ operations.
Phan Thị Thắng, vice chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee, said that goods and food were being transported to supermarkets and convenience stores citywide, but there was a shortage of delivery workers.
The city had previously banned deliveries in extremely high-risk areas, beginning on August 23 when strict social distancing began.
More than 12,510 delivery workers have been working in other districts in the city. However, with the new decision to allow deliveries in all districts, the number of shippers working in the city will increase to 25,000.
According to the city's Department of Trade and Industry, each shipper can deliver 20-25 orders per day. If 25,000 shippers are mobilised, they will be able to serve the needs of about 500,000-650,000 households. — VNS
- HCM City to continue with preventive measures despite end of COVID-19 restrictions
- HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
- HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
- HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
- HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
- HCM City weighs plans for economic recovery
- UNIQLO opens second store in HCM City
- Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
- Revealed: The list of high-risk workers that could cause a second wave of COVID-19 if they don't get tested now – so is your jobplace safe?
- Coronavirus | Sri Lanka reports first death, terms Chennai COVID-19 ‘high-risk zone’
- HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
- 15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
- HCM City students set to get back to school
- 15-20 per cent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
- HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
- For struggling Venezuelans in quarantine, an opportunity in delivery services
- HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
- Ten-year-old COVID-19 patient tests positive again in HCM City
- HCM City launches app. to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
- HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion
Delivery services now available in 'very high-risk' districts in HCM City have 611 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.