Delivery services now available in ‘very high-risk’ districts in HCM City

Shippers at Phạm Văn Đồng-Phan Văn Trị junction in Gò Vấp District, HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City has allowed shippers to resume operation in Thủ Đức City and seven districts classified as “extremely high-risk” COVID-19 areas.

The decision was made after a meeting on Saturday between Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam and city leaders about the shopping needs of residents during the strict social distancing period.

From today (August 30), delivery will resume in Thủ Đức City and seven districts including 8, 12, Gò Vấp, Bình Tân, Bình Thạnh, Bình Chánh and Hóc Môn.

Only shippers who have been vaccinated with at least one dose (starting from August 13 or earlier, as protection does not start until two weeks after the injection) can work in these very high-risk areas.

Shippers are only allowed to move within one district or Thủ Đức City and cannot go to another.

Companies employing shippers have submitted lists of qualified delivery staff to the Department of Industry and Trade.

Every day at 5-6am shippers in extremely high-risk districts will undergo rapid tests at medical stations operated by the military in city wards, and if results are negative, they will be allowed to operate.

Shippers in the remaining districts of HCMC will be tested twice a week.

According to city leaders, COVID-19 testing for shippers will be free for one week, and after that the city will adjust the plan to suit the current situation.

The city has directed its Department of Health to monitor testing of shippers, and the city's Police Department was told to ask all district police to apply technology to closely monitor shippers’ operations.

Phan Thị Thắng, vice chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee, said that goods and food were being transported to supermarkets and convenience stores citywide, but there was a shortage of delivery workers.

The city had previously banned deliveries in extremely high-risk areas, beginning on August 23 when strict social distancing began.

More than 12,510 delivery workers have been working in other districts in the city. However, with the new decision to allow deliveries in all districts, the number of shippers working in the city will increase to 25,000.

According to the city's Department of Trade and Industry, each shipper can deliver 20-25 orders per day. If 25,000 shippers are mobilised, they will be able to serve the needs of about 500,000-650,000 households. — VNS