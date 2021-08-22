Defense leader works with Department of Electronic Warfare

At the session, Lieutenant General Pham Huy Dung, Director of the Department of Electronic Warfare, delivered a report on the unit's task performance over the past eight months of 2021. Accordingly, the department has provided timely advice for higher levels' leaders to direct the electronic warfare force in the whole military to maintain high combat readiness, safely protect major events of the country.
In addition, the department has built concrete plans to join exercises held by the defense ministry while directing relevant forces in military units to prepare for exercises at the grass-root level.
The unit has also adjusted their training schedules in response to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, renewed contents and methods to improve training quality, and invested to upgrade its facilities and training grounds.
Speaking at the event, General Cuong applauded the efforts of the department over the past time, and stressed that its leadership continue observing resolutions of the Party congresses at all levels and implementing synchronous and comprehensive measures to fulfill all assigned missions.
He noted that the unit should enhance training to help troops mastering weapons and equipment and improve their physical health.
The chief of the General Staff required the unit to closely collaborate with relevant agencies and local authorities to effectively implement their tasks, especially to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to ensuring absolute safety for its affiliated units.
