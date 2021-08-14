Defense leader inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Long An

At the event, Senior Colonel Tran Van Trai, Commanding Officer of the Long An provincial Military Command, briefed the delegation on the task performance of the command.
Since the beginning of this year, the command has mobilized its troops to help pandemic-hit people, support medical staff and relevant forces at the field hospitals, quarantine areas, and checkpoints, and assist local authorities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing the event, Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien acknowledged and applauded troops' great efforts in overcoming their difficulties to complete their assignments in quarantine sites.
Also, he required troops to continue closely coordinating with local authorities to protect national security and defense and take specific measures to combat the disease.
Particularly, the command's affiliated units and localities should maintain green zones, i.e. COVID-19-free areas, localize yellow zones, and narrow red zones to ensure the safety of local people and prevent the spread of the virus in the unit and community.
The units should promote information dissemination to raise troops' awareness of the fight against wrongful viewpoints of hostile forces, conduct emulation movements about COVID-19 prevention and control, and honor outstanding individuals and collectives for their achievements in anti-pandemic prevention and control.
On the occasion, the working delegation visited, checked, and presented gifts to forces working at Field Hospital No.21 at the Political School of Long An province, quarantine area of Long An Medical Intermediate School, and medical checkpoints at the gateway connecting Long An and Tien Giang provinces.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
- No. 19 Purdue controls paint to beat Marquette 86-71 (Nov 14, 2017)
- Cowboys defensive leader Sean Lee finally gets playoff shot
- Bears provide injury updates on Leonard Floyd, Cameron Meredith, Kyle Long
- 2017 NFL Mock Draft: DeShone Kizer, defensive stars headline class
- Eight RFAs well positioned for long-term contracts
- Mike Trout on a mission to improve his defense, and maybe win a Gold Glove
- Examining the Florida Panthers' top defensive pairings this season
- Bengals 2016 Defense: Is There A Character Flaw?
- Strong welcomes high expectations for No. 19 South Florida
- Grading the Bills’ Defense Through 9 Games This Season
- The Latest: NFL sacks leader Dee Ford injures hamstring
- Chiefs come through to take control of division race
- Chiefs top Raiders to take control of AFC West
- Chiefs take control of AFC West race with win over Oakland
- NBA Player Power Rankings: Who’s The Leader For MVP After November?
- Arizona Coyotes: Dylan Strome Could Have Prevented Recent Roster Moves
- Could Rice report recommendations have prevented alleged NC State, Dennis Smith issues?
- 19 drivers in contention for 4 Chase slots
- Jets defense looking to come up with more turnovers
- NHL Power Rankings: Eastern Conference Taking Control
Defense leader inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Long An have 426 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.