Defense leader inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Long An

At the event, Senior Colonel Tran Van Trai, Commanding Officer of the Long An provincial Military Command, briefed the delegation on the task performance of the command.

Since the beginning of this year, the command has mobilized its troops to help pandemic-hit people, support medical staff and relevant forces at the field hospitals, quarantine areas, and checkpoints, and assist local authorities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the event, Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien acknowledged and applauded troops' great efforts in overcoming their difficulties to complete their assignments in quarantine sites.

Also, he required troops to continue closely coordinating with local authorities to protect national security and defense and take specific measures to combat the disease.

Particularly, the command's affiliated units and localities should maintain green zones, i.e. COVID-19-free areas, localize yellow zones, and narrow red zones to ensure the safety of local people and prevent the spread of the virus in the unit and community.

The units should promote information dissemination to raise troops' awareness of the fight against wrongful viewpoints of hostile forces, conduct emulation movements about COVID-19 prevention and control, and honor outstanding individuals and collectives for their achievements in anti-pandemic prevention and control.

On the occasion, the working delegation visited, checked, and presented gifts to forces working at Field Hospital No.21 at the Political School of Long An province, quarantine area of Long An Medical Intermediate School, and medical checkpoints at the gateway connecting Long An and Tien Giang provinces.

