Defense leader encourages Vietnamese military athletes to Army Games 2021

During the visit, the deputy chief of the General Staff inquired after members of the Vietnamese Tank Contingent, and asked them to bring into play their training results to gain more achievements in the next rounds of the "Tank Biathlon" contest.

When answering questions of the Russian defense ministry's press agency, General Tan held that Vietnam's participation in the International Army Games 2021 (Army Games 2021) and its host role for two competitions of this year's games have contributed to strengthening friendship, boosting traditional cooperation between the two countries in general and two militaries in particular. The events also provide participants a chance to practice and improve their skills and professionalism.

The same day, the Vietnamese defense delegation visited several Vietnam's booths at the exhibition within the framework of the seventh International Military-Technical Forum.

Earlier, the second crew of the Vietnamese Tank Contingent competed with the second competitors from Venezuela, Syria and Mongolia in the qualifying round of the "Tank Biathlon" contest. Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan appeared on the stands of Alabino Training Ground to encourage the crew.

During the competition, the Vietnamese tank crew, including chief of the crew Captain Phung Anh Cuong, gunner Lieutenant Pham Van Anh and driver Lieutenant Chu Van Tung, hit four out of five targets and finished after 31 minutes 23 seconds.

On August 29, the third crew of the Vietnamese Tank Contingent will continue to compete in the qualifying round of the "Tank Biathlon" contest. Eight best tank teams based on the overall results of three crews of each team will secure a ticket to the semi-final round.

Translated by Trung Thanh