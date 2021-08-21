Danang to continue banning residents from venturing out for 3 more days

A deserted street in Danang during the social distancing period. The city will continue banning residents from venturing out for three more days, from August 23 – PHOTO: LDO

HCMC – The Danang City government has decided to continue banning local residents from leaving their houses for three more days, starting from 8 a.m. on August 23, after employing the measure for one week, municipal chairman Le Trung Chinh said today, August 21.

Chinh said the city had reported the decision to the prime minister at a meeting on the same day, the local media reported.

The decision is aimed at facilitating the third large-scale testing drive of the city, helping isolate Covid-19 patients from the community, zone off pandemic-hit areas and work out more appropriate anti-pandemic measures for the coming periods.

The city will allow 900 shippers to continue their work but they must be vaccinated against Covid-19, test negative and wear protective suits.

The municipal Police Department must review and rearrange checkpoints, while the Department of Health will have to assign more medical workers at checkpoints to conduct quick Covid-19 tests for those on vehicles entering the city.

In addition, the Department of Transport must inform transport firms of the city's decision, asking them to register in advance and prepare required documents before entering the city.

As the city's decision will affect the livelihood of local residents, especially the disadvantaged, Chinh asked the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and districts to review and propose more support policies.

From today, the municipal Military Command and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will take responsibility for handing over the rice provided by the Government to local residents.

According to the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, more than 80,000 gift sets, including 30,000 gift sets donated by private firms and the remaining from the city's budget, worth VND500,000 each have been given to disadvantaged residents in the city over the past few days.

Thousands of tons of vegetables and fruits have been also presented to households.

The city had earlier required residents not to leave their homes for a week, from 8 a.m. on August 16 to 8 a.m. on August 23.

Governmental offices and agencies must minimize the number of staff at work, except for those tasked with work related to Covid-19 infection prevention and control.

Manufacturing enterprises at industrial zones and hi-tech parks were allowed to continue their operations but only with a maximum of 30% of their workforce. They must provide their workers with accommodation and meals at the factories and prohibit them from leaving.

From July 10 to August 20, Danang recorded 2,464 Covid-19 cases. The number of new cases has yet to decline, while cases found infectious while in the community are on the rise.

