Đắk Lắk Youth Union uses loudspeakers in COVID communication campaign

Cư M'gar District’s Youth Union members use loudspeakers in COVID-19 communication campaign. — Photo tienphong.vn

ĐẮK LẮK — Youth Union members of Cư M'gar District in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Lắk have been carrying loudspeakers on their motorbikes, telling local residents how to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

During the pandemic in the ethnic minority area, local people have become familiar with images of young volunteers wearing blue t-shirts while carrying loudspeakers to give information in two languages, Vietnamese and that of the Êđê ethnic minority.

"In the morning and the afternoon, volunteers drive motorbikes with loudspeakers turned on," said H'hung, 40, a resident of Ea H'đing Commune.

"They inform us about the danger of the pandemic, warning local people about wearing masks, not gathering, and high-risk areas for people to avoid. It’s very practical information."

The Youth Union also manages the number of people returning from pandemic areas to take proper measures.

Y Wal Mlô, secretary of Cư M'gar District Youth Union, said that in large areas where ethnic minority people accounted for 46 per cent of the district population, using loudspeakers in communication campaigns was the most effective and economical method to spread information available.

It proved effective and suitable to the local culture," Y Wal Mlô said. “With a portable loudspeaker, a USB with recorded information and a motorbike, a young volunteer can access people in all corners of the district.”

Youth Union members also delivered 1,000 medical face masks, 800 bottles of hand sanitiser and some 10,000 leaflets with disease prevention and control information, directly to local households, as well as essentials for needy people affected by the pandemic.

By listening to the Youth Union, local people could better understand the Ministry of Health's 5K message: Khẩu trang (face mask) – Khử khuẩn (disinfection) – Khoảng cách (distance) – Không tụ tập (no gathering) – Khai báo y tế (health declaration).

As the district is home to many people of the ethnic Êđê group, they also used the Êđê language, Y Wal Mlô said.

Youth Union members also visited residents' houses to advise them on personal hygiene and food safety.

"They told us to sanitise hands, use cooked food, boil water, keep away from wild animals and wear face masks," a local resident said.

In order for children to enjoy themselves during the pandemic, and spread the spirit of joy and health, Cư M’gar District’s Youth Union has launched a dance contest.

Local children aged from 6 to 15, wearing school uniforms and medical masks, filmed a clip of themselves dancing to propaganda music about COVID-19 prevention and control such as: ” Ghen Cô Vy ” (a global viral about the necessity of hand-washing); “COVID hurry away,” “5K Dance,” and “Oh, Vietnam.”

The district Youth Union has received support from many individuals and organisations to provide necessities, toys, books and comics for children living in areas isolated by the coronavirus. — VNS