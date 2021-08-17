Da Nang turns ghost town as residents stay indoors

Da Nang began a seven-day social distancing period starting 8 a.m. Monday, with virtually all activities suspended to curb the threat of the novel coronavirus.
The Dragon Bridge, which connects the Hai Chau and Son Ha districts, was almost devoid of traffic, save for the vehicles of police and other forces doing essential work like transporting goods and medicine.
At a Covid-19 checkpoint west of the Dragon Bridge at 8:10 a.m., three people were instructed to go get tested for Covid-19. Most smaller routes have been blocked.
Da Nang police officers were dispatched to patrol the streets, making sure no one goes out except for truly essential reasons like Covid-19 testing or vaccinating.
Residents have abided by the restrictions, for the most part. Those who failed to adhere to coronavirus control measures, like wearing masks, were taken to local police stations for follow up action.
The Da Nang Cathedral on Tran Phu Street has been closed since May 4 and suspended activities and ceremonies with large gatherings. People have been attending masses online instead.
An ambulance passes the municipal administrative center on Tran Phu Street.
Da Nang has set up three facilities to treat Covid-19 patients at as many hospitals. The city has targeted preparing around 5,000 hospital beds to treat infections.
The Dien Bien Phu Road leading towards the Le Duan-Ly Thai To-Hoang Hoa Tham intersection shows no sign of urban life.
People sit out in an alley in Hai Chau District’s Thuan Phuoc Ward. Several neighborhoods have been barricaded and families were largely confined in their homes, isolated from one another.
Safe “green zones” have been established in some neighborhoods with extra police forces dispatched to prevent people from getting out unnecessarily.
Local authorities are in charge of handing people food stamps and guiding them to order necessities and delivering them to people’s doorsteps.
During the seven-day social distancing period, Da Nang will focus on mass Covid-19 testing in high-risk areas and in every family in the city.
A section of the Nga Ba Hue overpass is completely deserted Monday morning.
Da Nang, a major tourist destination with over 1.1 million people, has undergone different social distancing periods since July 31. The city has recently tightened restrictions, now banning people from leaving their homes entirely for seven days. Several people went out to buy food however.
Da Nang has now recorded 2,125 local Covid-19 cases ever since the fourth coronavirus wave hit Vietnam in late April.
