Czech media hails Vietnam’s stance on settlement of maritime security issues

In its article posted on August 12, the e-newspaper halonoviny.cz stressed that as a coastal country, Vietnam has been making efforts to help protect and enhance maritime security.

It cited PM Pham Minh Chinh’s speech at the UNSC debate, which put forth proposals aimed to help resolve challenges to maritime security, especially the need for the international community to improve the awareness of the importance of seas and the threats to maritime security.

The article also quoted the PM’s as saying that maritime security is a global issue that cannot be handled by a single country, and cooperation among nations is necessary to effectively respond to common security challenges, and that Vietnam is ready to work with countries in the region and the world to deal with maritime security issues, thereby actively helping to maintain peace and promote regional and global sustainable development.

According to the author, the PM's remarks reflects Vietnam's support of the settlement of maritime security issues by peaceful means on the basis of international law and the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982) in order to guarantee the freedom of navigation and overflight in international sea areas, for the sake of regional and international peace, stability, and development.

The parlamentnilisty.cz website also welcomed Vietnam's policy of peacefully handling the East Sea issue on the basis of international law and the UNCLOS 1982, objecting to unilateral actions that infringe international law in the waters, and affirming the value of the UNCLOS 1982 and the rulings issued in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

It wrote that Vietnam's viewpoint highlighted by PM Chinh at the debate received support from the European Union and European countries.

The writing also pointed out that China's unilateral actions such as building artificial islands and conducting militarization in the East Sea (South China Sea), or its intimidation and coercion to hamper ASEAN countries' legal economic activities in the sea areas under their sovereignty and jurisdiction in the East Sea have run counter to international law and the UNCLOS 1982, to which China is also a signatory.

China's recent military drills in the vicinity of Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago have violated Vietnam's sovereignty, run counter to the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), complicated the situation, and negatively affected regional and global peace and stability, the article said.

It added the East Sea is an important international shipping route, and that the E.U. and European countries support the viewpoint of settling the East Sea issue by peaceful measures on the basis of international law and the UNCLOS.

Source: VNA