COVID-19 home-care kit includes anti-viral drug molnupiravir

Photo: ncov.moh.gov.vn

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Health on August 25 announced that the antiviral drug molnupiravir will be part of the medicine package provided to COVID-19 patients in HCM City, while three robots will be used to deliver food to patients at a resuscitation hospital.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the HCM City Department of Health, has piloted a home-based care programme using the antiviral drug molnupiravir for controlled treatment of COVID-19 cases at home.

The first batch of the drug, consisting of 300,000 200mg tablets (over 7,500 doses), arrived in HCM City on Monday from India.

It is expected that another 1,700,000 200mg tablets, or about 50,000 doses, will be coming on August 28. The next batch of drugs will be imported in early September.

Domestic manufacturers of the drug are ready to sponsor the first batch of drugs with 16,000 doses. Another 100,000 doses will be available on September 5, equivalent to 2,320,000 400mg tablets.

According to the Ministry of Health, 360 patients have used the drugs in two phases of clinical trials.

A review of phase 1 with 160 participants evaluated on August 24 initially gave positive results for safety and tolerance, especially for the ability to clear the viral load in patients who have moderate or mild symptoms after five days.

The drug should be taken as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 to reduce the risk of morality.

HCM City has set up nearly 300 mobile medical stations out of a target of 400 stations in an effort to help COVID patients in the community. Many doctors and students from the Military Medical Academy, under the Ministry of National Defence, are on duty.

Robots in medical care

This is the first time robots have been used in the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients, according to Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper.

The new COVID-19 resuscitation hospital in HCM City, managed by Huế Central Hospital, includes doctors and specialists, along with three robots created by Dr Huỳnh Phúc Minh, who works at the hospital.

The three robots will communicate with patients, update necessary information, and bring food and water to the wards. This will help reduce contact between patients and the medical force and the risk of infection when more patients are transferred to the hospital. — VNS