COVID-19 home-care kit includes anti-viral drug molnupiravir

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Health on August 25 announced that the antiviral drug molnupiravir will be part of the medicine package provided to COVID-19 patients in HCM City, while three robots will be used to deliver food to patients at a resuscitation hospital.
The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the HCM City Department of Health, has piloted a home-based care programme using the antiviral drug molnupiravir for controlled treatment of COVID-19 cases at home.
The first batch of the drug, consisting of 300,000 200mg tablets (over 7,500 doses), arrived in HCM City on Monday from India.
It is expected that another 1,700,000 200mg tablets, or about 50,000 doses, will be coming on August 28. The next batch of drugs will be imported in early September.
Domestic manufacturers of the drug are ready to sponsor the first batch of drugs with 16,000 doses. Another 100,000 doses will be available on September 5, equivalent to 2,320,000 400mg tablets.
According to the Ministry of Health, 360 patients have used the drugs in two phases of clinical trials.
A review of phase 1 with 160 participants evaluated on August 24 initially gave positive results for safety and tolerance, especially for the ability to clear the viral load in patients who have moderate or mild symptoms after five days.
The drug should be taken as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 to reduce the risk of morality.
HCM City has set up nearly 300 mobile medical stations out of a target of 400 stations in an effort to help COVID patients in the community. Many doctors and students from the Military Medical Academy, under the Ministry of National Defence, are on duty.
Robots in medical care
This is the first time robots have been used in the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients, according to Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper.
The new COVID-19 resuscitation hospital in HCM City, managed by Huế Central Hospital, includes doctors and specialists, along with three robots created by Dr Huỳnh Phúc Minh, who works at the hospital.
The three robots will communicate with patients, update necessary information, and bring food and water to the wards. This will help reduce contact between patients and the medical force and the risk of infection when more patients are transferred to the hospital. — VNS
- FDA authorizes first rapid Covid-19 self-testing kit for at-home diagnosis
- NIH Director: ‘It Is Astounding What’s Been Done’ Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine
- Maharashtra accounts for most number of active COVID-19 cases, deaths in country: Health ministry
- Mass COVID-19 Immunization Plans Raise Huge Challenges
- New York City Closes Schools Amid COVID-19 Surge
- British Health Secretary Addresses Parliament as COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin
- US Panel Recommends Approval of First COVID-19 Vaccine
- Countdown Begins for Final US Approval of First COVID-19 Vaccine
- When Can You Get The COVID-19 Vaccine?
- Americans Await Final Approval of First COVID-19 Vaccine as Deaths Reach Record High
- Britain Becomes 1st Nation to Approve Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
- UN Chief: Global COVID-19 Recovery Will Take Years
- Britain Officially Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
- Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Nears Approval for Emergency Use in US
- France, Germany Impose New Lockdown Measures as COVID-19 Cases Soar
- Chinese-made COVID-19 Vaccine Nearly 90% Effective, UAE Says
- Australia Abandons COVID-19 Vaccine Trials After False Positive HIV Results
- First COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Administered By Year's End
- Asian Countries Handle New COVID-19 Cases without Lockdowns
- Britain Makes Final Preparations for First Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations
COVID-19 home-care kit includes anti-viral drug molnupiravir have 542 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.